In the late 1800s, roof churches were constructed atop inns in Istanbul to accommodate and cater to Russian pilgrims and travelers en route to Jerusalem for pilgrimage.

These churches, situated on the roofs of buildings built for the lodging of travelers, continue to open their doors to those seeking to worship today.

Over the ages, Istanbul, known by various names, emerged as one of the cities that attracted the most migrants after being opened to settlement during the Roman Empire era.

Its strategic position bridging the Middle East and Europe, its famous "pearl," the Bosporus, with a history dating back thousands of years, and its non-stop, 24/7 lifestyle have secured the city's place in the world's spotlight.

Since its establishment, Istanbul has served as the capital of three civilizations.

With migrations from all corners of the globe, Istanbul has transformed into a cosmopolitan city where diverse nations coexist. This multicultural environment has seen the opening of numerous places of worship.

The city, adorned with mosques, churches, and synagogues side by side, has earned the title of "World Capital" by hosting all religions and cultures. Being a transit point due to its location, the city has also intermittently served as a resting place for travelers.

Istanbul's "roof churches," built on the rooftops of inns during the late 1800s to accommodate Russian pilgrims and travelers en route to Jerusalem for pilgrimage, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 17, 2023. (AA Photo)

In the district of Karaköy, belonging to Beyoğlu, churches were built on the roofs of inns constructed in the 19th century to serve the same purpose.

Unnoticed by passersby but visible from a bird's-eye view, these "roof churches," while shedding light on the city's history, continue to welcome worshippers who seek spiritual solace.

These roof churches, which still exist today, hold religious services every Sunday and during religious holidays.

Historical background

According to information gathered by an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter, monks from the Athos Monastery in Greece commissioned the construction of inns in Karaköy for travelers heading to Mount Athos in the late 1800s and for Russian Orthodox pilgrims traveling to Jerusalem and engaging in trade, providing them a place to rest.

To facilitate the religious practices of Russian lodgers, churches in the form of "rooms" were built on the roofs of these inns. These churches, named "Aya Andrea," "Aya Panteleymon," and "Aya Ilia," became places where Russian visitors lodged and conducted their religious rites.

Referred to as "roof churches" or "apartment churches" due to their location on the top floors of these inns, these structures also provided refuge to those fleeing from the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia on Oct. 25, 1917.

Fleeing individuals found solace in these "roof churches" upon their arrival in Istanbul.

The church named "Aya Ilia" closed its doors in the 1970s.

"Aya Andrea" and "Aya Panteleymon" churches in Karaköy have become noteworthy structures, welcoming Orthodox worshippers from various nations for 130 years.

Preserving church's authenticity

The "Aya Andrea" church, located on the fifth floor of the inn constructed for lodging, features walls painted in blue with cross symbols. Artifacts related to the building's history are displayed in a section converted into a museum.

The walls at the entrance of the church are adorned with photographs of worshippers throughout the years.

This small-sized church hosts religious services every Sunday and during religious holidays. Prayers are conducted in Russian and Turkish. Following the service, the church community gathers for a shared breakfast.

Affiliated with the Phanar Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the Russian Orthodox Church allows visits from the public, except on Tuesdays, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Visitors attending services or entering the church are required to dress appropriately for places of worship, and women are requested to wear head coverings.

Worshipping in same church

Lina Kılıç, a Russian citizen who migrated to Türkiye from Latvia in 1992 and resides in Istanbul, mentioned that she has been worshipping at the Aya Andrea Church for 31 years.

Kılıç highlighted that the church has never closed its doors since its establishment in 1888, surprising everyone with a church situated on top of the building.

She noted that the walls of the church are adorned with paintings by artist Nikolai Konstantinovich Perov from 1928, signifying its Russian Orthodox identity.

Kılıç mentioned that while the church hosts worshippers from various nations such as Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova. It also attracts individuals from diverse ethnicities like the Gagauz, Georgians and Turks, not only Russians.

Lina Kılıç emphasized that the church is not exclusively for Russians, as it welcomes worshippers from various backgrounds who seek spiritual fulfillment, creating a diverse and inclusive community within the church premises.