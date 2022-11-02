The restoration works carried out in the National Palaces are entrusted to master restorers, each of whom is an expert in their own field, meticulously working on the historical artifacts in the palaces, which have witnessed hundreds of years of history.

Especially, the decadesold pianos are at the forefront of the restoration works revived in accordance with their original form thanks to the expert team. These historical pianos, gifted to Ottoman palaces from France, reflect the spirit of music in the rooms of hundreds of years old halls.

The restorer of the Sedef Atelier workshop of the National Palaces are carrying the cultural heritage of the Ottoman Empire to future generations by restoring the historical pianos in National Palaces, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 13, 2022. (AA Photo)

The expert restorers at the Sedef Atelier first completed the restoration of pianos in the Dolmabahçe Palace, Türkiye's largest mono-block palace, which was used as a presidential palace by the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The team of four now continues to work in the Topkapı Palace, with 150-200-year-old pianos' top panels made with the Boulle style, tortoiseshell style, lacquered and bronze black.

National Palaces, Sedef Atelier Workshop Supervisor Cemalettin Ünal said in a statement to the Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding the works carried out in the workshop, that they also carried out restoration work on metal boulle art and ivory artifacts, in addition to mother-of-pearl. "We want to transfer this occupation to the future generations," he added.

The restorers of the Sedef Atelier workshop of the National Palaces are carrying the cultural heritage of the Ottoman Empire to future generations by restoring the historical pianos in National Palaces, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 13, 2022. (AA Photo)

Noting that they are working on the upper table of the pianos, Ünal stated that they would proceed to the restoration of the lower part. "We have to use the same materials as the original. Here, there is meticulous and patient work. We complete our work with care. Currently, the restoration of the pianos of Topkapı Palace is about to be completed. These works have been in our workshop for about 2 1/2months. As there are all kinds of risks present, we show the utmost care."

Ünal stated that the oldest work he restored in his 30-year working life was a 12-legged table in Dolmabahçe Palace, and the most difficult work was the candlesticks of Küçüksu Pavilion.

"These works are important because they are rare works of the period. After all, the fact that it is a palace work and is about 165-170 years old makes it important, of course," he added.