Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Hit the dust Jack and don't come back: Best of Dakar 2022

by agencies Jan 09, 2022 1:00 pm +03 +03:00

In this aerial view, Argentinian driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Daniel Oliveras Carreras of Spain compete during Stage 6 of Dakar 2022 near the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

(AFP Photo)

South African driver Henk Lategan and South African driver Brett Cummings of Toyota Gazoo Racing team in action during Stage 5 of Dakar 2022, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(EPA Photo)

France's biker Jean-Loup Lepan competes during Stage 2 of Dakar 2022 between Ha'il and al-Artawiya in the desert kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiya and co-driver Matthieu Baumel in action during Stage 5, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(Reuters Photo)

Helicopters are stationed ahead of Stage 3 of Dakar 2022 between the Saudi areas of al-Artawiya and al-Qaysumah.

(AFP Photo)

Dutch driver Janus Van Kasteren and co-drivers Marcel Snijders and Darek Rodewald compete during Stage 3 of Dakar 2022 between the Saudi areas of al-Artawiya and al-Qaysumah.

(AFP Photo)

U.S. biker Skyler Howes competes during Stage 3 of Dakar 2022 between the Saudi areas of al-Artawiya and al-Qaysumah.

(AFP Photo)

French driver Ronan Chabot and French copilot Gilles Pillot of Overdrive Toyota team in action during Stage 6 of Dakar 2022 near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(EPA Photo)

Australian biker Daniel Sanders competes during Stage 4 of Dakar 2022 between al-Qaysumah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

French biker Romain Dumontier competes during Stage 4 of Dakar 2022 between al-Qaysumah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

Race officials and spectators protect themself from the dust during Stage 6 of Dakar 2022 near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(EPA Photo)

French biker Patrice Massador competes during Stage 4 of Dakar 2022 between al-Qaysumah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

Swedish driver Mattias Ekstrom and Swedish copilot Emil Bergkvist of Team Audi Sport in action during Stage 6 of Dakar 2022 near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(EPA Photo)

Alex Winocq, co-driver of France's Guerlain Chicherit, exits the crashed buggy during Stage 4 of Dakar 2022 between al-Qaysumah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

Argentinian driver Orlando Terranova and Spanish copilot Daniel Oliveras Carreras of Bahrain Raid Xtreme team in action during Stage 6 of Dakar 2022 near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(EPA Photo)

In this aerial view, Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar (R) and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel of France ride in front of Toyota's driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa and his co-driver Dennis Murphy of South Africa, Toyota's South African driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings of South Africa and Mini's driver Jakub Przygonski of Poland and his co-driver Timo Gottschalk of Germany during Stage 6 of Dakar 2022 near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

Spain's Joan Bort Barreda competes in Stage 2 of Dakar 2022 between Ha'il and al-Artawiya in Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

Australian biker Toby Price powers his KTM during Stage 1B of Dakar 2022 around the Saudi city of Hail.

(AFP Photo)

U.S. biker Andrew Short powers his Yamaha during Stage 3 of Dakar 2022 between the Saudi areas of al-Artawiya and al-Qaysumah.

(AFP Photo)

Botswana's biker Ross Branch powers his Yamaha during the Stage 1A of Dakar 2022 between Jeddah and Hail, Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

Toyota's driver Yazeed Al Rajhi of Saudi Arabia and co-driver Britain's Michael Orr compete during Stage 5 of Dakar 2022 around Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

Toyota's South African driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings of South Africa (L) and Mini's driver Jakub Przygonski of Poland and his co-driver Timo Gottschalk of Germany compete during Stage 6 of Dakar 2022 near the Saudi capital Riyadh.

(AFP Photo)

Russian truck driver Dmitry Sotnikov of Kamaz Master team in action during Stage 6 of Dakar 2022 near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(EPA Photo)

Audi's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz of Spain compete during Stage 5 of Dakar 2022 around Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

In this aerial view, Toyota's South African driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings of South Africa compete during Stage 6 near the Saudi capital Riyadh.

(AFP Photo)

A biker competes during Stage 1A of Dakar 2022 between Jeddah and Hail, Saudi Arabia.

(AFP Photo)

France's driver Guerlain Chicherit and co-driver Alex Winocq crash their buggy during Stage 4 of the Dakar 2022 between al-Qaysumah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Jan. 5, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Russian driver Vladimir Vasilyev and Latvian copilot Oleg Uperenko of Vrt Team in action during the stage 5 of the Rally Dakar 2022 between Riyadh and Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, Jan. 7 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Toyota's driver Yazeed Al Rajhi of Saudi Arabia and co-driver Britain's Michael Orr compete during the Stage 5 of the Dakar 2022 around Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Dutch driver Erik Van Loon and French copilot Sebatsien Delaunay of Overdrive Toyota team in action during the stage 5 of the Rally Dakar 2022 between Riyadh and Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, Jan. 7, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.