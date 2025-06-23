Istanbul awakens this week with a vibrant cultural program that invites art lovers to explore a rich tapestry of performances and exhibitions. From evocative theater productions to stirring concerts and captivating visual art displays, the city pulses with creativity that celebrates both local heritage and international artistry.

The city’s theatrical scene shines brightly at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), where a compelling one-act play, "Hayatı Hikaye Olan Adam Sait Faik" ("The Man Whose Life Was a Story: Sait Faik") will premiere on June 26. Written and performed by Özgür Özgülgün under the direction of Senan Kara, the production offers an intimate glimpse into the life of one of Türkiye’s literary giants, blending narrative and performance in a heartfelt tribute.

Dance enthusiasts will be delighted by Fire of Anatolia's (Anadolu Ateşi) year-end showcases at the same venue. The Trump Dance School’s vibrant performance on June 27 is followed by the Anatolium Marmara Dance School’s presentation on June 28, both promising a fusion of tradition and contemporary movement.

Meanwhile, comedy lovers can look forward to "Tuzbiber Stand-Up: Akın Aslan," a lively stand-up show set to entertain audiences at Zorlu PSM’s open-air Vestel Amfi stage on June 24. Adding to the theatrical offerings, the thought-provoking one-act drama "Aşk Biter Mi?" ("Does Love Ever End?") will grace the stage of the historic Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater on June 25, exploring the complexities of love with emotional depth.

Concerts

Music aficionados have plenty to celebrate as Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra brings the Turkish premiere of Mendelssohn’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" – Op. 61 to the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall on June 24. This much-anticipated performance breathes new life into the beloved classical masterpiece, enriching the city’s cultural calendar.

The following evening, the same venue transforms into a heartfelt homage to the late Kayahan, Türkiye’s treasured singer-songwriter, featuring an impressive lineup of performers including Ferhat Göçer and Beste Açar. The concert promises to honor his enduring legacy with passion and respect.

Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra’s "Rossini Night" on June 26 at AKM continues the classical journey, while the open-air Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater offers a feast of French melodies performed by Ibrahim Maalouf and Hiba Tawaji on June 24.

June 26 also features a unique event where cinema and live music unite – "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert" will immerse viewers in the epic saga, accompanied by a full orchestra, creating a multisensory experience under the stars.

Rounding out the week, beloved Turkish vocalists Zara and Haluk Levent will light up the Harbiye stage on June 27 and 28, delivering energetic performances that highlight Istanbul’s diverse musical landscape.

Exhibitions

The city’s museums and galleries offer an equally rich program of exhibitions this week. At Rami Library, visitors can explore "Yol ve Yad: Hac Yolculuğunun Yazılı Hafızası" ("The Written Memory of the Hajj Journey,") a profound exhibition curated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkish Manuscripts Institution, showcasing the historic pilgrimage through centuries-old manuscripts until July 11.

Complementing this is a photographic exhibition celebrating Hagia Sophia’s timeless beauty. Featuring works by İzzet Keribar and Mehmed Özçay, the display captures the monument’s historic and artistic essence, inviting visitors to see the iconic landmark through new eyes.

At the Hungarian Cultural Center Istanbul, "Mimari İhtişam: Macar Art Nouveau" ("Architectural Splendor: Hungarian Art Nouveau") runs until Aug. 31, revealing the intricate beauty of this architectural style through Dorka Demeter’s evocative photography.

Meanwhile, "Loving Istanbul," an intimate collection by academic and photographer Dr. Nevzat Yıldırım, showcases the city’s multifaceted charm at the Turkish Photography Foundation Art Gallery through the end of June.

The Turkish Journalists Association marks its anniversary with a special collection at the "Press Museum" in Çemberlitaş, while Fatih Sultan Mehmet University hosts the "History of Islamic Science" exhibition, offering visitors a journey through the intellectual heritage of the Muslim world until June 25.

For art lovers, Rauf Tuncer’s "Otağ," a mixed exhibition of paintings, serigraphy and engravings, is available until July 20 at the Nusret Çolpan Art Gallery and the Pera Museum celebrates its 20th anniversary with "The Extraordinary Minas," exploring innovation in Kütahya ceramics.

The Rahmi M. Koç Museum displays nearly 70 original marbling artworks by Koç University’s Ebru Club until June 30, while Istanbul’s Enlightened 100 continues to inspire visitors at Istanbul Bilgi University’s Santralistanbul Energy Museum through November.

Botanical art also flourishes with Anatolia’s Botanical Heritage, a detailed exploration of regional flora at Salt Beyoğlu, open until Aug. 10.

Lastly, Istanbul Modern’s expansive retrospective, "Beyond the Horizon," highlights the artistic journey of Ömer Uluç, featuring one of the most comprehensive collections of his work in Türkiye. This exhibition remains open until Dec. 12, inviting visitors to reflect on decades of creative evolution.