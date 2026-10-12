The Tariria Culture, Arts and Gastronomy Center is hosting “What Haunts Us,” a group exhibition curated by Uğurcan Kaçmaz, from Oct. 10 to Nov. 17, 2026.

Supported by EkinYolu Inşaat, the exhibition brings together 25 artists working across different disciplines to examine how thoughts, images, desires and values can shape human identity and influence how people perceive the world.

The exhibition explores how ideas and beliefs initially developed to make sense of the world can eventually become forces that shape people's perceptions, desires and sense of self.

According to the curatorial concept, individuals do not form their perspectives independently but are influenced by language, symbols, social relationships and systems of desire that exist before them.

The exhibition also examines the idea of haunting beyond its conventional association with ghosts or the past. It considers how inherited traditions, internalized rules, ideals, identities and social values can continue to influence individuals and their relationship with the world.

Bringing together works from different artistic disciplines, the exhibition avoids presenting a single, predetermined narrative. Instead, each work retains its own material and perspective while entering into dialogue with others, revealing connections, tensions and contrasts.

Visitors are also considered part of this process, with the exhibition encouraging them to engage with the works and reflect on how their own perspectives take shape through their encounters with the world.