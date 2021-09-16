Daily Sabah logo

Each as beautiful as the next: Spectacular castles of Turkey

by DAILY SABAH Sep 16, 2021 9:58 am +03 +03:00

As a country whose lands have seen many great civilizations come and go, Turkey has been gifted an abundance of historical riches. A number of such great monuments are the majestic castles scattered all across its territory.

Shutterstock Photo

Zilkale Castle, northeastern Rize province

Shutterstock Photo

Boyabat Castle, northern Sinop province

Shutterstock Photo

Uçhisar Castle, central Nevşehir province

Shutterstock Photo

Kızkalesi (Maiden's Castle), southern Mersin province

Shutterstock Photo

Zerzevan Castle, southeastern Diyarbakır province

Shutterstock Photo

Pertek Castle, eastern Tunceli province

Shutterstock Photo

Rumelihisarı (Rumelian Castle), Istanbul

Shutterstock Photo

Afyonkarahisar Castle, western Afyonkarahisar province

Shutterstock Photo

Alara Castle, southern Antalya province

Shutterstock Photo

Güvercinada, western Aydın province

Shutterstock Photo

Şeytan (Devil's) Castle, northeastern Ardahan province

Shutterstock Photo

