The "Italian Painters in Adıyaman" exhibition, organized by Dosso Dossi Holding in collaboration with the Adıyaman Governorate and the Adıyaman Municipality, has opened at the Adıyaman Provincial Public Library. The event was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Governor Osman Varol, Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere and Hikmet Eraslan, chairperson of Dosso Dossi Holding.

The artworks on display at the "Italian Painters in Adıyaman" exhibition, Adıyaman, Türkiye, Oct. 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

The exhibition presents a selection from Eraslan's collection, showcasing works by renowned Italian artists, including Edouard Bisson, Carlo Cordua, Marco Salerni and more. With 30 oil paintings on display, the exhibition aims to engage the local community and is available for free public access.

Recovery with art

In his remarks, Governor Varol stressed the importance of a comprehensive recovery process following the recent earthquake. He noted the need to address both the physical rebuilding of homes and the psychological well-being of the community, emphasizing that restoring the spirit of the region is essential. He thanked the Eraslan family for their commitment, highlighting their role in bringing the art collection to Adıyaman.

The artworks on display at the "Italian Painters in Adıyaman" exhibition, Adıyaman, Türkiye, Oct. 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

Mayor Tutdere echoed this sentiment, stating that cultural and artistic initiatives are crucial for revitalizing Adıyaman's spirit and fostering a sense of community.

Hikmet Eraslan pointed out that art plays a significant role in providing both material and spiritual fulfillment, particularly in the aftermath of the earthquake. He expressed confidence that the exhibition would help uplift morale and inspire hope in the community.

The exhibition will be open for visitors until Oct. 30, offering a chance for locals to engage with the artistic works and participate in the ongoing recovery efforts.