Francesca Biondi shared her insights about her exhibition titled "Doğuya Doğru" ("Towards East"), which is currently open at Artizan Sanat.

Describing the paintings in the exhibition as a summary of stories from her travels spanning Türkiye to 15 Asian countries from 2018 to 2020, Biondi explained to Anadolu Agency (AA): "I did not use any airplanes in these journeys. I relied on sea and land transportation entirely. To observe the countries I visited more closely, I made an effort to use the means of transportation used by the local people."

Biondi, who shares that she stayed in homes through the international hospitality application "Couchsurfing" during her travels to each country, expressed: "I am pleased to bring back memories from Asia through my paintings, share my stories with people, receive feedback, and engage in beneficial conversations with fellow artists."

Starting her Asian journey in Türkiye, Biondi visited Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, China, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, India, Nepal and Pakistan. "I created 21 oil paintings displayed here, starting one year after completing the journey. They serve as a composition of my thoughts and best memories about the places I visited," she said.

Regarding her portrait works, the Italian artist mentioned that she mostly drew them during her travels. "I gave the original portraits to the people I drew as an unforgettable gift, and what's displayed here are replicas."

Some of the artworks of the "Towards East" exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye. (AA Photo)

Türkiye feels like home

"Türkiye is a country that already feels like home to me," Biondi said and expressed her admiration for the distinct features of each country during her journey through Asia.

"I was profoundly moved by the kindness displayed by the people in Iran and Myanmar. Many individuals I approached on the roads of Myanmar extended their routes to ensure I reached my destination. Such a warm reception exceeded my expectations. China's vast and modern structures left a lasting impression on me. The diversity of India captivated my senses. Türkiye, on the other hand, is a country that never felt foreign to me, and I truly relish my time here, perhaps because of its familiarity. It's a place that feels like home," she said.

The artist mentioned that she had to cut short her Asian adventure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and added that she plans to resume traveling across the Asian continent soon.

The "Towards East" exhibition, Artizan Sanat's inaugural event for the year, will remain open for visits until Jan. 20. Having curated numerous boutique exhibitions throughout the previous year, Artizan Sanat aims to continue hosting cultural and artistic events with various concepts in the coming months.