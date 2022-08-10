Rare gladiator tombs found in ancient city in southern Türkiye

Archaeologists discovered rare gladiator tombs at the ancient city of Anavarza in Türkiye’s southern Adana province.
Anavarza, which made it to UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage in 2014, is home to past civilizations, including the ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantium, Sassanid and Ottoman empires.
“We know that they organized not only gladiator fights but also water sports, games and festivals here,” Gülşen said, as he noted that the amphitheater at Anavarza is one of the four such examples in Anatolia.
Gülşen noted that they expect to discover the bones of gladiators and a necropolis in their excavations and shed more light on the history of the ancient site.
