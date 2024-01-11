Italian rapper Simba La Rue is poised to majorly impact the European rap scene with his upcoming album "TUNNEL," set for release on Jan. 12.

This is Simba La Rue's third studio album, following the critically acclaimed "Crimi" EP (2022) that brought him widespread recognition.

The lead single, "Tunnel," delves into Simba La Rue's journey of seeking redemption. The song's powerful lyrics and captivating music are sure to grab attention.

The rest of the album showcases Simba La Rue's formidable rapping skills and creative prowess. Notably, prominent Italian rappers Paky and "Taf Taf" are listed as guest features.

With "TUNNEL," Simba La Rue appears destined to become one of the leading figures in European rap.

Batuflex (L) and Cashflow pose for the single promo. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Turkish rapper Cashflow

Turkish rapper Cashflow's new album "Silah Gibi" is already touted as a strong contender for 2024's best album.

The album features eight tracks and boasts guest appearances from top names in Turkish rap, including Era7 Capone, Defkhan, Şam, Çakal, Yy21, set and Reco.

The songs on "Silah Gibi" stand out with their powerful lyrics, captivating music and genre-bending diversity. This album can potentially be one of the most successful in Turkish rap history.

Yener Çevik (R) and Güçlü Soydemir pose for the single promo. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Arabesque rap

Yener Çevik and Güçlü Soydemir are making a splash on the Turkish music scene with their new song "Arabesk Rap," which translates to "Arabesque Rap."

The track offers a musical feast with unique string instruments and pulsating bass. Yener Çevik's flawless rapping blends seamlessly with Güçlü Soydemir's mesmerizing vocals, creating a singular sound within the arabesque rap genre.

"Arabesk Rap" promises to be a breath of fresh air in the Turkish music scene and will generate significant buzz among listeners.

Young rap talent DZO drops his fourth single, "Teksas," under the Sony Music Türkiye label. (Photo courtesy of Sony Music Türkiye)

DZO's new single

Young rap talent DZO drops his fourth single, "Teksas," under the Sony Music Türkiye label.

DZO, known for his impressive work within his genre, raises the bar with this new solo effort.

"Teksas" captivates with its striking lyrics and effective arrangement. Notably, the song marks DZO's first-ever music video, directed by Emirhan Özkan.