Nature's mesmerizing wonders with water: Most beautiful lakes in Turkey

Sep 15, 2020 1:42 pm +03 +03:00

Lake Sapanca

Located on a tectonic hole, which is situated between Izmit Bay and Adapazari Meadow, Lake Sapanca is a family holiday spot, perfect for a picnic or summer getaway.

Lake Uzungöl

Surrounded by mountains and decorated with the greenest of trees, Uzungöl (Long Lake) is the jewel of the Black Sea province of Trabzon. It has officially become the most visited destination by tourists from Gulf countries.

Nemrut Crater Lake

Mount Nemrut is an impressive place, not just for its height, but also for its unique structural geomorphology. Still believed to be active, the volcanic mountain is home to beautiful scenery centered on an impressive volcanic caldera. Located in Bitlis's Tatvan district, Nemrut Crater Lake is an alternative tourism destination that hosts thousands of local and international tourists.

Lake Eber

Lake Eber is a fresh water lake located in western Turkey's Afyon Province. Canoeing around the lake and taking in the wildlife would make for a truly wonderful day out.

Lake Eymir

Lake Eymir is a small lake in Ankara Province, Turkey. It is a great place to go with family or friends on a sunny day to rent a bike or walk around the lake.

Lake Çıldır

Lake Çıldır is the second largest lake in eastern Anatolia covering 123,000 square meters. What makes Lake Çıldır unique is that tourism activities and fishermen's livelihoods start when the lake is frozen.

Lake Van

Lake Van, located in Turkey's eastern Van and Bitlis provinces, is the largest lake in Turkey and the Armenian Highlands. It is a saline soda lake, receiving water from numerous small streams that descend from the surrounding mountains.

Lake Kovada

Located in Turkey's Isparta province, Kovada Lake is a popular place for visitors with its extraordinary natural beauty as well as many plants and living species.

Lake Beyşehir

Lake Beyşehir is a large freshwater lake in Isparta and Konya provinces in southwestern Turkey. The sunset views of the lake are particularly famous, as the red of the sun is shaded by flying birds and a stunning natural setting.

Lake Mogan

Lake Mogan is a small lake in Ankara Province, Turkey. The lake has always been one of the picnic areas in Ankara. Along the shore, there are many restaurants as well as camping and fishing points where the main game is crab.

Lake Iznik

Lake Iznik is a lake in the Province of Bursa, northwestern Turkey. The lake, which is in unprotected status, was declared by BirdLife International as an Important Bird Area in 1989 for its waterfowl species, which are threatened by pollution and the development of İznik as a recreational center.

Lake Abant

There is no special time to visit Lake Abant, a natural masterpiece, beautiful all year round. Lake Abant, a freshwater lake, nestled among dense woodlands covered in pine trees, oaks, hornbeams, willows, junipers, tamarisks, hazels and strawberry plants among others, is a national park in Turkey's northwest Bolu province. About a three-hour drive from Istanbul, the lake, formed as a result of a landslide, offers spectacular views every season of the year.

Lake Eğirdir

Lake Eğirdir, which is also known as the “Seven Colored Lake” as a result of its daily and seasonal differentiation in its color, is located in the Lakes Region of Turkey. With an area of 482 square kilometers, it is the fourth-largest lake in Turkey and the second-largest freshwater lake.

Lake Bafa

Bafa Lake is a very special oasis of nature, history, sports and stunning vistas set off the beaten track between the popular summertime destinations of Bodrum and İzmir.

Lake Salda

Lake Salda, the deepest in Turkey, is often compared with the Maldives due to its white sandy beaches and turquoise water. Located in the Yeşilova district in southern Turkey's Burdur province, it has become a top destination for professional free diving.

Lake Tuz

Lake Tuz, one of the largest hypersaline lakes in the world and Turkey's second-largest lake in terms of area, provides a perfect habitat and hatching ground for flamingos. Lake Tuz is also one of the most shallow lakes in Turkey, with a depth of around a half a meter in most parts. Although the water level drops in summer, in spring the lake expands to cover 164,200 square meters. Although Lake Tuz meets 70% of Turkey's salt needs, it is one of the driest lakes as the area gets the least rainfall throughout the year.

