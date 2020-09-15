Nature's mesmerizing wonders with water: Most beautiful lakes in Turkey

Lake Tuz

Lake Tuz, one of the largest hypersaline lakes in the world and Turkey's second-largest lake in terms of area, provides a perfect habitat and hatching ground for flamingos. Lake Tuz is also one of the most shallow lakes in Turkey, with a depth of around a half a meter in most parts. Although the water level drops in summer, in spring the lake expands to cover 164,200 square meters. Although Lake Tuz meets 70% of Turkey's salt needs, it is one of the driest lakes as the area gets the least rainfall throughout the year.