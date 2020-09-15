Nature's mesmerizing wonders with water: Most beautiful lakes in Turkey

Mount Nemrut is an impressive place, not just for its height, but also for its unique structural geomorphology. Still believed to be active, the volcanic mountain is home to beautiful scenery centered on an impressive volcanic caldera. Located in Bitlis's Tatvan district, Nemrut Crater Lake is an alternative tourism destination that hosts thousands of local and international tourists.
Lake Iznik is a lake in the Province of Bursa, northwestern Turkey. The lake, which is in unprotected status, was declared by BirdLife International as an Important Bird Area in 1989 for its waterfowl species, which are threatened by pollution and the development of İznik as a recreational center.
There is no special time to visit Lake Abant, a natural masterpiece, beautiful all year round. Lake Abant, a freshwater lake, nestled among dense woodlands covered in pine trees, oaks, hornbeams, willows, junipers, tamarisks, hazels and strawberry plants among others, is a national park in Turkey's northwest Bolu province. About a three-hour drive from Istanbul, the lake, formed as a result of a landslide, offers spectacular views every season of the year.
Lake Eğirdir, which is also known as the “Seven Colored Lake” as a result of its daily and seasonal differentiation in its color, is located in the Lakes Region of Turkey. With an area of 482 square kilometers, it is the fourth-largest lake in Turkey and the second-largest freshwater lake.
Lake Tuz, one of the largest hypersaline lakes in the world and Turkey's second-largest lake in terms of area, provides a perfect habitat and hatching ground for flamingos. Lake Tuz is also one of the most shallow lakes in Turkey, with a depth of around a half a meter in most parts. Although the water level drops in summer, in spring the lake expands to cover 164,200 square meters. Although Lake Tuz meets 70% of Turkey's salt needs, it is one of the driest lakes as the area gets the least rainfall throughout the year.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.