The 140-year-old Alsancak Tekel Factory has reopened its gates in Izmir this week under the name "Izmir Culture and Arts Factory," taking enthusiasts on a journey of history and art after an extensive restoration of the structure was completed by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The factory, which was opened in Alsancak with the rapid growth in trade volume in the second half of the 19th century and continued its production activities as an enterprise of Tekel until 2004, today continues its function with a new vision.

The Izmir Culture and Arts Factory began its new role on April 29 as a result of the restoration and renovation works that were started in 2022.

The area, which has been transformed into a new generation culture and arts center, includes the Archaeology and Ethnography Museum, the Izmir Painting and Sculpture Museum, the Atatürk Specialized Library, the Alsancak Public Library, the Turkish World Music Specialization Library, art and education workshops, an open-air cinema and exhibition areas.

Approximately 6,000 works of art at the Archaeology and Ethnography Museum and around 400 works at the Izmir Painting and Sculpture Museum are on display, with nearly 100,000 books in the Turkish World Music Specialized Library, 40,000 in the Alsancak Public Library and 10,000 in the Atatürk Specialized Library offered to researchers.

The Izmir venue includes a replica of the Belevi Mausoleum, which is approximately 2,300 years old, at the entrance of the Archaeology and Ethnography Museum.

Izmir Culture and Arts Factory Manager Şirin Ertem told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Alsancak Tekel Factory, which is an industrial heritage with a 140-year history, has an important place in the memory of the people of Izmir.

Ertem stated that the facility is located at an easily accessible point in the city.

"We have many components in our factory. All of them are more valuable than the other. The Izmir Painting and Sculpture Museum is located in the second main building of the factory. There are four main galleries and two temporary exhibition halls in the museum. The distinguished works of many artists from the Tanzimat period to today's contemporary art will be on display for art lovers," he said.

"The Izmir State Music Ensemble adds a different energy to the field. They perform their dances with tunes from the Turkish world. They contribute to the life of the field with their music concerts, dance performances and educational concerts for young people and children."

Ertem stated that the exhibits brought together pieces from many other museums.

"We aim to bring together our visitors of all ages with culture and art. Our factory has 20,000 square meters of closed area and 9,200 square meters of open landscape and recreation areas. Our factory has become the new attraction center of the city."

Stating that the Izmir Culture and Art Factory fully complies with the sustainability principles in every aspect, from the restoration techniques to the infrastructure systems, from the structure that supports the local cultural life to the cultural heritage it carries to future generations, Ertem also expressed that the building was to receive the "Biosphere" certificate after completing the sustainability inspection processes.

Informing that all of the works exhibited in the museum consist of finds from Izmir and its surroundings, Ertem said that the second-largest building of the structure was used as the Izmir Painting and Sculpture Museum.

Pointing out that the Izmir Culture and Art Factory is unique because it hosts the largest Atatürk Specialized Library in the Aegean region, Ertem noted that there are special workshop and activity areas for children, youth and adults, as well as an art street.

Ertem added that the Alsancak Public Library, the Atatürk Specialized Library, the Turkic World Music Specialization Library, the BKM Kitchen Workshop and art workshops were expected to breathe new life into Izmir and become even more of a center of attraction.