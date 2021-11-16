Daily Sabah logo

Makeshift camps, freezing cold: Migrants stuck at Poland-Belarus border

by Agencies Nov 16, 2021 2:21 pm +03 +03:00

The European Union is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police.

Belarusian service members stand guard as migrants gather for the distribution of humanitarian aid in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 14, 2021.

(Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing, Belarus, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Nov. 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A migrant holds a child at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno Region, Belarus, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Migrants in a camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Nov. 12, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Migrants gather around a fire in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 14, 2021.

(Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Polish soldiers sit on an army vehicle as they drive past a checkpoint close to the border with Belarus in Kuznica, Poland, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Migrants are seen at a tent camp near the Bruzgi-Kuznica crossing point on the Belarusian-Polish border, Nov. 8, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A migrant sits in front of a fire in a camp near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Nov. 14, 2021. Dozens of migrants have been detained after crossing into Poland from Belarus, Warsaw said on Nov. 14, warning of a possible larger breakthrough ahead of an EU meeting to widen sanctions on Belarus.

(AFP Photo)

Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish border crossing in Kuznica, Nov. 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People of a Muslim congregation community pray at the grave of young Syrian man, Ahmad al-Hasan in Bohoniki near Sokolka, Poland, Nov. 15, 2021. The 20-year-old man died in late October in a river in this freezing, forested buffer zone.

(AP Photo)

A man runs away from a water cannon used by Polish law enforcement officers against migrants attempting to break into Poland at the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border on Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing in the Grodno Region, Belarus, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Polish law enforcement officers use water cannons against migrants attempting to break into Poland at the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A child looks on in a migrants' makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 14, 2021.

(Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

People gather in a migrants' makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 14, 2021.

(Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Polish soldiers patrol Poland/Belarus border in an undisclosed location in Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, Nov. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Kader, 39, a Syrian migrant from Homs, is rescued by medics at an ambulance during the migrant crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, near Topczykaly, Poland, Nov. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Polish security guards stand by the border, Nov. 15, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

