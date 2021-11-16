Makeshift camps, freezing cold: Migrants stuck at Poland-Belarus border

The European Union is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police.

Belarusian service members stand guard as migrants gather for the distribution of humanitarian aid in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 14, 2021.

(Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)