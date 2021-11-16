Makeshift camps, freezing cold: Migrants stuck at Poland-Belarus border

The European Union is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police.
Belarusian service members stand guard as migrants gather for the distribution of humanitarian aid in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 14, 2021.
A migrant sits in front of a fire in a camp near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Nov. 14, 2021. Dozens of migrants have been detained after crossing into Poland from Belarus, Warsaw said on Nov. 14, warning of a possible larger breakthrough ahead of an EU meeting to widen sanctions on Belarus.
People of a Muslim congregation community pray at the grave of young Syrian man, Ahmad al-Hasan in Bohoniki near Sokolka, Poland, Nov. 15, 2021. The 20-year-old man died in late October in a river in this freezing, forested buffer zone.
