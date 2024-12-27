The ancient theater of Smyrna, with a capacity of 20,000 spectators, is set to be integrated into modern city life in Izmir once excavation work is completed. Located at the foot of the historic Kadifekale in Izmir’s Kubilay neighborhood, within the Konak district, the theatre was built in the third century B.C. It remained buried for over 1,500 years before excavation work began.

Excavations at the site, which have been ongoing since 2016, have revealed remarkable details of the theater’s structure. Archaeologists have carefully uncovered various sections of the theater, bringing it closer to its original form. Among the findings are the L-shaped audience entrance, 21 steps and portions of the stage.

What makes the site particularly unique is its proximity to Izmir's urban life. Unlike many other ancient theaters, this one will coexist with the modern city, providing a link between the past and present.

Ancient venue

The theater, which was once used for gladiatorial combat and other forms of entertainment, is expected to host contemporary cultural events once excavation is completed. According to professor Akın Ersoy, the head of the excavation team and a faculty member at Izmir Katip Çelebi University’s Department of Turkish Islamic Archaeology, this year’s excavation focused on clearing earth from the steps, revealing over 160 sculptures, including limbs and fingers, most dating to the reign of Roman Emperor Hadrian.

The ancient theater, originally built with a wooden structure, consists of three tiers. During Hadrian's rule, it was significantly enlarged and its capacity increased. Ersoy emphasizes that the findings provide insight into the vibrant and dynamic nature of the theater’s stage, with its richly decorated and elaborate design. The excavation team aims to uncover the first tier of the structure within the next two years.

Designed in a semicircular shape, the theater is considered one of the largest of its kind in the Mediterranean.

The site has a rich history that dates back to the Roman era. Ersoy notes that it is similar in size to the ancient theater in Ephesus, capable of seating around 20,000 spectators. As Izmir was a major metropolitan city in antiquity, it attracted people from across the Mediterranean for trade, tourism and cultural events. In the Roman period, Smyrna hosted the "Games of the Asiatic Province" at the theater, similar to the modern Olympics. The site was used for dramatic and tragic plays, and gladiator fights were among its major events. Officials also used it to announce news and proposals to the public.

Ersoy highlights the importance of the theater’s location within a living city. It is rare to find such an ancient structure embedded in the fabric of a modern urban setting, making it a valuable cultural asset.

Once excavation and conservation are completed, the theater has the potential to become one of Izmir's key socio-cultural venues. According to Ersoy: "The theater will become an important location on the city’s cultural map. If conservation efforts are successful, it could host numerous events."

He further explained that there are no similar examples of such a large ancient theater located within a modern city in Türkiye. "In the West, similar examples exist, such as the Colosseum in Italy, which hosts cultural events. We are hopeful that the Smyrna example will follow a similar path. In the near future, it will host social and cultural events, just like its Western counterparts. We are determined to achieve this."