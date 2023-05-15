The historical Mattheys Mansion located in Izmir's Bornova district has been transformed into a new center for art and cultural experiences after the renovation works, opening its doors with an exhibition of a selection of Anatolian rugs from the Arkas Carpet Collection titled "16th-19th Century Anatolian Carpets."

As part of Arkas's vision of preserving the past and making it accessible to the public, the mansion's renovation has been completed and now hosts a renowned collection of rugs from western and central Anatolia, including Uşak, Çanakkale, Bergama, Konya, Karapınar, Akhisar, Gördes, Kula and Milas – Türkiye's landmarks of the art of carpet making.

The collection includes rugs produced between the 16th and 19th centuries and is considered one of the most important collections of Anatolian rugs in the world as well as they are the best handmade carpets in the world because of the centuries-old weaving tradition in this region.

Each room in the exhibition focuses on a different region and theme, revealing the relationship between these carpets in terms of their design and motifs.

By restoring the two-century-old mansion and converting it into a new art and experience center in Izmir Arkas Holding board Chairperson Lucien Arkas stated at the opening of the exhibition that they aim to make Izmir a city of art, with the vision of "Remembering Our Past" on the 100th anniversary of the Republic.

Hand-woven Anatolian carpets, which are a unique blend of Byzantine, Seljuk, Timurid and Safavid elements with local Anatolian traditions, are one of the most important elements of Anatolian cultural heritage.

These magnificent Anatolian carpets, woven in special workshops, were used in Ottoman palaces or ordered for grand mosques and were also admired and highly sought after in the West, appearing as symbols of prestige and wealth in Western artists' paintings. Especially carpets produced in Uşak and its surroundings reached Europe via the port of Smyrna (present-day Izmir) by sea.

Arkas Art Director Mujde Unustası said: "Arkas Carpet Collection comprises carpets dating back to the 15th to 20th centuries, brought together over 30 years. The collection brings together rare examples of classic Turkish carpets, regional Anatolian carpets, Ottoman Palace carpets, and Kumkapı carpets, and is considered one of the most important carpet collections in the world in its field."

"The 75 carpets on display at Arkas Art Bornova include Holbein, Bellini, Lotto, Uşak and Transylvanian carpets, which are known as columned and mihrab carpets, as well as carpets from Gördes, Bergama, Canakkale, Konya, Milas and Akhisar regions," she added.

This special selection aims to preserve, promote and pass on this valuable cultural heritage by bringing together important examples of these carpets in the Arkas Carpet Collection.

Mattheys Mansion

The mansion has a rich history hosting many important figures, including the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. According to the mansion's former owner Hortense Wood, the building was used as a meeting point to discuss steps to be taken during the nation's struggle for the War of Independence.

Also, the Bornova district was a prominent location for Levantine residences with carefully tended gardens that were just as important as the buildings themselves in the mansions. The main entrance doors of the mansions were referred to as "prestige doors."

The most prominent feature of Mattheys Mansion in this regard was its arched main entrance door, famous for its beauty, wrapped with purple wisteria flowers.

When entering through the garden gate, a tree-lined path stretched toward the mansion. Regarding the iconic cypress trees of the mansion's garden, the entrance path of the mansion was recreated with a double row of cypress trees. Also, the symbolic plane tree and many other trees in the garden were taken under protection. Along with the restoration work, the garden of the mansion was also renewed with landscape design.

Mattheys Mansion, which has survived to the present day in Mattheys Gardens, along with the Aliberti House, Pandespanian Mansion, Charlton Whittall Mansion, Paterson House, and other prominent mansions, have started to return to their magnificent days as they were 240 years ago.