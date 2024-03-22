In a celebration marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye, the Japanese Consulate in Istanbul orchestrated a captivating Rakugo session at the Fazil Say Hall at Bahçeşehir University.

The event, attended by distinguished guests including the general consul of Japan, was a vibrant testament to cultural exchange and the enduring bond between the two nations.

This Rakugo session was special because it combined tradition with diversity. Although Rakugo is typically Japanese, this event was different because it included not just Japanese actors but also a performer from another culture. It showed a beautiful mix of traditions on stage.

Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed four different Rakugo performances, each telling a different story, from funny tales to heartwarming stories, the audience laughed and reflected.

About the organization of the event, Japanese General Consul Kenichi Kasahara told Daily Sabah, "As 2024 marks the 100th year of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye, this event holds significant importance for us in celebrating and fostering unity between the peoples of our two countries."

"We have many Turkish individuals who have studied in Japan, including a faculty member of the university who contributed to making this event possible," he also added.

"We are delighted to be here and witness the comedic storytelling on stage. This collaboration between Bahçeşehir University and the Consulate of Japan is truly remarkable" he said.

During the event, a bamboo pad was showcased, enhancing the Rakugo experience. The bamboo pad, called "suzumushi" or "bamboo cricket," is a small prop used to produce various sounds during performances. By tapping it, performers mimic sounds like footsteps or knocking on doors, adding realism to storytelling. This addition not only enriched the Rakugo performance but also revealed the techniques used to impress the audience.

Rakugo is a traditional form of Japanese verbal entertainment that features a lone storyteller, known as a "rakugoka," who sits on stage and recounts humorous stories while adopting various character voices and mannerisms. The stories typically involve dialogue between multiple characters, with the storyteller distinguishing each character through changes in tone, pitch and gesture.

The rakugoka usually performs in a kneeling position on a cushion, using minimal props such as a fan and a small cloth to represent different objects within the story. The humor in rakugo often arises from wordplay, situational comedy and the skillful delivery of punchlines.

Rakugo has a long history in Japan, dating back to the Edo period (1603-1868), and it remains a popular form of entertainment today. Performances typically take place in traditional Japanese theaters called "yose," but rakugo can also be found in various modern settings, including television, radio and even online platforms.