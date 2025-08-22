Oscar winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem condemned the Israeli army for adopting the Nazi "logic of terror and dehumanization” against Palestinians.

Bardem shared a video on the U.S. social media company Instagram’s platform showing an Israeli sniper shooting a Palestinian for fun and said: "The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) are NAZIS."

In the caption, he compared the act to scenes from the movie "Schindler’s List," invoking the image of Nazi officer Amon Goth, who he said "embodied the banality of evil and the impunity of cruelty within an oppressive military apparatus."

"Today, that same logic of terror and dehumanization is what the IDF applies against the Palestinian people," he added.

The video first circulated online in 2018 and is believed to be related to an incident that took place in December 2017, when an Israeli sniper shot and injured a man in his leg.

Bardem is known for his criticism of Israeli attacks on Gaza, as he previously denounced the Israeli government for committing "crimes against humanity" in the Gaza Strip and urged the international community to hold those responsible to account.

A joint investigation by The Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call revealed Thursday that five out of six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip are civilians, according to the Israeli military’s own data.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages and deaths from starvation.