Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chair of Amazon, has been seen making waves in Marmaris, stunning onlookers with the scale of his spending.

It has emerged that the business magnate, who visits Bodrum every year, spent last month touring Datça and Marmaris with his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos and nearly 20 friends reportedly visited D Marin in Marmaris, where they indulged at the luxurious La Guerite venue.

By the end of the night, it was revealed that Bezos settled a bill close to $107,000 (approximately TL 3.5 million).

Bezos and his fiancee departed from Türkiye, but their luxury yachts remain anchored in Marmaris.