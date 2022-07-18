Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck, who announced their engagement almost some 20 years after they originally called off their wedding, have tied the knot in Las Vegas, according to media reported on Sunday.

The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted," Lopez said in the newsletter, the outlet reported.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the premiere screening of the film "The Last Duel" at the 78th Venice Film Festival, Italy, Sept.10, 2021. (REUTERS)

The newsletter was signed "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer.

A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment. Phones rang unanswered at Lopez's talent agency Creative Artists Agency.

A marriage license was obtained in their name from Clark County dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk's office.

Cast member Jennifer Lopez (R) and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Feb. 8, 2022. (AP)

Lopez posted a photo on social media depicting her in a bed while sporting a silver wedding ring.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.