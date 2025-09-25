U.S. late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to screens on Tuesday after the temporary suspension of his TV show, drawing a record audience, according to preliminary figures.

Nearly 6.3 million viewers tuned in – the highest audience in the 22-year history of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," U.S. media reported on Wednesday. The New York Times noted the figure was almost four times the show's usual audience.

The program had been temporarily taken off the air last week following Kimmel's on-air comments about the fatal attack on right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. U.S. President Donald Trump praised the suspension and criticized Kimmel's return.

The Walt Disney Company, which owns the ABC network and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," said it had held intensive discussions with Kimmel over the past few days, leading to the decision to resume broadcasting.