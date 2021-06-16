Remote cameras capture elusive animals around the world

In this undated image taken by a remote camera and provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in May 2017, a polar bear and her young cub stand next to a causeway bridge leading to an artificial island oil production platform in the Beaufort Sea in Alaska. The numbers of polar bears in parts of Alaska dropped 40% since the late 1990s and when scientists weighed polar bears recently in certain locations, they were losing 2.9 to 5.5 pounds per day at a time of year when they were supposed to be putting on weight.

(AP Photo)