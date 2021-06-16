Daily Sabah logo

Remote cameras capture elusive animals around the world

by Agencies Jun 16, 2021 12:22 pm +03 +03:00

A male mountain lion known as P-30 growls at the remote camera as he roams the Santa Monica Mountains, California, U.S., June 2013.

(AP Photo)

A Coati, a diurnal mammal native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States, stands on the side of a road after biologist Claudio Monteza installed a set of camera traps in the dense tropical rainforest in San Lorenzo, Panama, April 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A Sierra Nevada red fox is seen in an image provided by the National Park Service at Yosemite National Park, California, U.S., Jan. 29, 2015. Biologists have spotted a Sierra Nevada red fox at Yosemite National Park for the first time – a sighting of one of the rarest mammals in North America, thought to number only 50 on the continent, officials said.

(Reuters Photo)

A striped hyena is caught on camera in Turkey, May 2015.

(Sabah Archive)

A female gray wolf and her mate with a pup are seen in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California, U.S., June 30, 2017.

(AP Photo)

A deer is seen using the new Gold Creek under-crossing in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, U.S., in this Washington State Department of Transportation handout still image taken from video camera on July 6, 2014.

(Reuters Photo)

A caracal, usually roaming the wild at night, is caught on camera during daytime in Turkey's Antalya, Feb. 13, 2010.

(Sabah Archive)

A female gray wolf and two of the three pups are seen in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in northern California, June 29, 2017. Gray wolves, among the first species protected under the Endangered Species Act in 1973, were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in 1995. But in other regions of the U.S., gray wolves have dispersed naturally; the population in the lower 48 states now totals about 5,500.

(AP Photo)

Coyote C-146 is captured by a motion-triggered camera trap near the Los Angeles river in Northeast Los Angeles, Oct. 23, 2015.

(AP Photo)

An adult female mountain lion, known as P-39 (R) and one of her kittens are seen while feeding in the Santa Susana Mountains north of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, U.S., May 30, 2015.

(AP Photo)

In this undated image taken by a remote camera and provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in May 2017, a polar bear and her young cub stand next to a causeway bridge leading to an artificial island oil production platform in the Beaufort Sea in Alaska. The numbers of polar bears in parts of Alaska dropped 40% since the late 1990s and when scientists weighed polar bears recently in certain locations, they were losing 2.9 to 5.5 pounds per day at a time of year when they were supposed to be putting on weight.

(AP Photo)

A wolf looks into the camera at the 30 kilometers (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

The Western gray wolf Snake River pack is seen by a remote camera in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, U.S., Feb. 1, 2017.

(AP Photo)

Two of three mountain lion kittens, known as P-50, P-51 and P-52, are captured by a camera in the eastern Santa Susana Mountains, U.S., June 22, 2016.

P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California, U.S., Dec. 4, 2015

(Reuters Photo)

A black bear and its cub are shown near a kill made by a mountain lion known as P-35 in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California, U.S., Dec. 7, 2015.

(Reuters Photo)

A rare coastal Pacific marten is captured on camera in the Oregon Dunes in the Siuslaw National Forest, Oregon, U.S., Oct. 8, 2015.

(AP Photo)

The mountain lion known as P-35 eats a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California, U.S., Dec. 4, 2015.

(Reuters Photo)

A mountain wolverine in the Tahoe National Forest near Truckee, California, a rare sighting of the predator in the state, U.S., Feb. 27, 2016.

(AP Photo)

An adult female mountain lion, known as P-39, feeds in the Santa Susana Mountains, which form the northern border of the Los Angeles metropolitan area in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, U.S., May 30, 2015.

(AP Photo)

