Excavations recently launched at Ayanlar Höyük in Şanlıurfa as part of Türkiye’s Taş Tepeler Project have become the latest symbol of cultural collaboration between Türkiye and Japan.

The project marks a continuation of a longstanding partnership, following Japan’s support for archaeological digs that began 39 years ago at Kalehöyük in the Kaman district of Kırşehir.

The Taş Tepeler Project, one of the most comprehensive archaeological initiatives in Türkiye’s modern history, has taken a new step forward with this latest excavation, supported by both nations.

Japanese Princess Akiko of Mikasa, a third-generation member of the Mikasa imperial family and a known advocate for cultural relations, traveled to Türkiye to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

Alongside Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Princess Akiko symbolically broke the ground using a wooden digging tool - the same type of tool used when the Kalehöyük excavation began in 1986.

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı told Anadolu Agency (AA) the ministry is pleased with the cooperation between the two countries.

“Princess Akiko’s visit was very meaningful for us, especially for Şanlıurfa,” Yazgı said. “We have long collaborated with the Japanese Institute of Archaeology. Now, after Kaman, this partnership continues with the Ayanlar excavation. We’ve been working on this for about a year. Last year we hosted the World Neolithic Congress in Şanlıurfa, with over 1,000 scholars. It greatly boosted the international visibility of the Taş Tepeler Project, Göbeklitepe and the region.”

Prof. Dr. Necmi Karul, coordinator of the Taş Tepeler Project, emphasized the significance of Japanese involvement, noting it underscores the international dimension of the work.

“Princess Akiko’s visit is a very kind gesture and highly motivating,” Karul said. “Her grandfather was the one who launched the Kaman Kalehöyük excavations, and her continued support reflects their enduring interest. Seeing this same commitment in Şanlıurfa makes us very happy.”

Karul also said that the collaboration provides prestige for both Turkish and Japanese researchers and highlights the global recognition of the project.

Prof. Dr. Yoshihiro Nishiaki, director of the University of Tokyo Museum, described the Ayanlar Höyük excavation as a new token of friendship between the two nations.

“As Japanese archaeologists, we are excited to explore such a significant Neolithic site,” Nishiaki said. “Before the rise of agriculture and animal husbandry, large-scale structures were built in places like Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe. We expect to find similar structures here. This joint effort with our Turkish colleagues will help uncover the historical mysteries of the region and further strengthen the bond between our countries.”