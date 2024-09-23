French visual artist Julien de Casabianca has brought his unique installation technique to Ankara, painting a piece from the collection of the Ankara Art and Sculpture Museum directly onto the wall of an apartment building in Çankaya. This initiative was organized in collaboration with the Çankaya Municipality and the French Cultural Center, coinciding with the European Heritage Days.

During the event, Casabianca recreated the artwork titled "Portrait of a Young Girl," spending approximately three hours on this engaging installation. This performance took place on John F. Kennedy Street in Çankaya, showcasing how art can bridge the gap between traditional museum exhibits and everyday urban life.

Casabianca's activities in Ankara continue with planned workshops at the Contemporary Arts Center on Sept. 25 and at the French Cultural Center on Sept. 28, where he will focus on collage techniques.

About Casabianca

Julien de Casabianca, of French and Corsican descent, is not only a visual artist but also a filmmaker. His artistic practice involves bringing characters from museum paintings into the streets, thereby creating a new visual landscape. Notably, he collaborated with Nobel Prize-winning author Gao Xingjian, who wrote the script for Casabianca's first short film, "The Night After the Rain," shot entirely in an imaginary city.

His first feature film, "Passing By," captures the lives of strangers over three years across 22 countries and 44 cities. This film was well-received by renowned director Costa-Gavras, who praised its emotional depth and resonance.

European Heritage Days

Established by the Council of Europe in 1985 and joined by the European Union in 1999, the European Heritage Days (EHD) is a significant cultural event celebrated in over 50 countries that are parties to the European Cultural Convention, which Türkiye has been a part of since 1954.

Held annually on a weekend in September, the EHD allows remarkable heritage sites and monuments to be opened to the public. It serves as a platform for learning about shared cultural heritage and encourages initiatives to preserve and enhance this legacy for current and future generations.

The first edition of the EHD in Ankara took place in September 2022, featuring the exceptional opening of four European embassies, namely of Belgium, France, Poland and Switzerland, to the public. The second edition, organized in the context of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and the establishment of Ankara as the capital, garnered significant interest by bringing together numerous Turkish institutions, museums, foundations and associations pivotal to the city’s heritage and its preservation.