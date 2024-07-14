A special photo exhibition commemorating the events of July 15, 2016, has been inaugurated at Istanbul Airport.

The exhibition, which marks the eight anniversary of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, is in the international departures area.

The opening ceremony was attended by Istanbul Airport Civil Administration Governor Mehmet Olker Haktankaçmaz, IGA Istanbul Airport CEO Selahattin Bilgen, Istanbul Airport Gendarmerie Battalion Commander Major Ferhat Dağıstan, Istanbul Airport Police Chief Mustafa Parasız, State Airports Authority Istanbul Airport chief Abdullah Enis Eker and July 15 Association President Ismail Hakkı Turunç, among others. Following the ceremony, attendees toured the exhibition, taking photos and reflecting on the images displayed.

In another tribute, IGA, the operator of Istanbul Airport, will light the Air Traffic Control Tower in red and white on July 15, symbolizing the colors of the Turkish flag. This illumination is part of the commemorative activities marking the eighth anniversary of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

The "July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day Exhibition" opened at the International Departures Terminal of Istanbul Airport is now welcoming both local and international visitors, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 12, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Speaking at the opening, Governor Mehmet Ilker Haktankaçmaz highlighted the importance of the day, stating: "July 15 was a night when a traitor and his supporters aimed to take away our country's future. However, the nation's sons and daughters resisted with their bare hands, under the leadership of our President, thwarting tanks, planes and bombs. We hope our country never faces such betrayal again."

Emphasizing national heroism

IGA CEO Selahattin Bilgen emphasized the exhibition's goal to showcase the nation's heroism once again. He stated: "As Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk said, 'This nation has never lived without independence, cannot and will not live without it.' Throughout history, our sovereignty has been challenged many times, but we have always emerged victorious, most recently on the night of July 15 against a treacherous coup attempt. Our people demonstrated their unwavering belief in democracy and sovereignty that night."

Turunç shared his personal experiences from that night, reflecting pride and sorrow. "That night, we went to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) for work, expecting recognition but instead faced bullets. Dozens of bullets whizzed past our heads and feet. As you see, I wasn't martyred or wounded, perhaps it was a blessing," he said.

The exhibition and commemorative activities at Istanbul Airport serve as a powerful reminder of the resilience and determination of the Turkish people in the face of adversity.