Iconic moments and unforgettable scenes from the treacherous coup attempt orchestrated by members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) four years ago have been immortalized in photos and other visual media in a digital exhibition in Belgrade that opened on the anniversary of the historic night.

Photo via VR-All-Art

Created to commemorate July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day and to remember the collective victory of the people fighting for democracy, the ”July 15 Virtual Reality Exhibition” is now live and will stay open for virtual visitors for a year. Daily Sabah is proud to announce that it is the media partner of the exhibition created by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and the Turkish Embassy in Belgrade.

The virtual tour for the exhibition, which is available in both Serbian and Turkish, reflects the struggles and joy of Turkey's citizens after quelling the overthrow attempt on the night of July 15, 2016.

In an online meeting before its inauguration, Turkish Ambassador to Belgrade Tanju Biliç emphasized the importance of the exhibition and stated that the determination, fortitude and tenacity the Turkish people demonstrated that night should be remembered, no matter how many years pass.

“In Serbia with our Serbian friends, we remember the honorable stance of the Turkish people every year with different events. This year we had to move our event to a digital platform due to COVID-19. We remember July 15 and our martyrs in our prayers and hope something like this will never happen again,” the ambassador added.

The exhibition can be accessed via this link.