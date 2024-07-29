Hammams, which held an important place in Turkish culture and were widely preferred until the 1990s, are being kept alive by some clients and business owners who wish to continue the tradition.

Though gradually forgotten, some professions represent an important heritage with deep roots that leave a mark on the cultural fabric of society.

The Karacabey Hammam in Ankara’s Altındağ district carries examples of Ottoman architecture from past to present with its historic structure.

Operator Öner Aydın stated that the construction of the historic hammam began in 1427 and was completed in 1440. He noted that it was closed for a while but was repaired by his company and resumed operations in 1989.

Aydın mentioned that Karacabey is the largest hammam in Ankara, with separate sections for men and women.

Aydın, who started managing the hammam 30 years ago after being guided by his family upon returning from military service, said that many innovations have been made to keep interest alive.

He shared that at one point, they placed a television in the men’s section of the hammam to watch matches, launched a "Watch the Match for Free" campaign and that the bath would be packed especially on derby match days.

Aydın explained that there are 28 rooms in the men’s section of the hammam, and currently only one is occupied.

He emphasized that the hammam culture has changed over time, noting: "In the '90s, not only were all 28 rooms full, but people also waited in the hallways and on the sofas. At that time, there weren’t many hammams in Ankara, and there was no natural gas. Now, natural gas is available in all homes. The generation is changing; young people don’t know much about the bath culture. The young ones who know it learned it from their fathers, acquiring that habit. But now, once someone visits, they don’t easily leave it. Scrubbing, foam and massages at the hammam open up the pores of your body. Your body breathes, which keeps you more energetic and healthier."

Aydın Gövenç, one of the 16 scrubbers working at Karacabey Hammam, also started the profession at 21, with his father and older brother also in the same field.

Gövenç, who learned the profession from his family, said: "In the morning, we change our clothes and put on the normal scrubbing outfits. We start working if there are clients; if not, we wait. It’s a difficult profession due to the hot environment; you’re working in the heat. Of course, there are challenges. You work with your body and strength. Sometimes you have 10 customers in a day, sometimes 15. It varies."

He added that among the clients are politicians and artists.