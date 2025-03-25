Famous singer Katy Perry, known for hits like "Harley's in Hawaii," "California Gurls," "Dark Horse" and "Roar," may cancel some concerts due to low ticket sales. According to the Daily Mail, the 40-year-old pop star's Lifetimes tour has seen ticket sales fall below expectations.

It is believed that Perry may cancel some of the concerts on the tour due to this.

Set to perform her first concert in Madrid, Perry is preparing to meet music lovers in 83 cities. A source spoke to The Sun, stating, "Expectations were high. The singer has been disappointed due to low demand in certain countries."

Perry has been compared to Taylor Swift, who has set record after record with her Eras tour. Despite their past feud, Perry and Swift reunited in 2019 for Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video.

Space traveler

In other news, Katy Perry is also preparing for a space journey. It has been reported that she will be part of a space mission with Blue Origin, the aerospace and space exploration company owned by American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos. The mission, NS-31, will last approximately 10 minutes.