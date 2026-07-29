French DJ ⁠and electropop ⁠musician Kavinsky, who performed at the closing ​ceremony of ​the 2024 Paris Olympics, ⁠as been found dead in his home in the French capital, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The artist, whose real name ⁠was Vincent Belorgey, was aged 50.

"An inquiry into the cause of death has been opened to determine the circumstances of the death, ⁠as first responders found no suspicious elements at the scene," ​the prosecutor said.

Kavinsky was ​the author of the 2010 "Nightcall" ⁠song, ‌made famous ‌by the movie "Drive," ⁠featuring Ryan ‌Gosling.