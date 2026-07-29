French DJ and electropop musician Kavinsky, who performed at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, as been found dead in his home in the French capital, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.
The artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was aged 50.
"An inquiry into the cause of death has been opened to determine the circumstances of the death, as first responders found no suspicious elements at the scene," the prosecutor said.
Kavinsky was the author of the 2010 "Nightcall" song, made famous by the movie "Drive," featuring Ryan Gosling.