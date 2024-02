A judge has officially declared the divorce of Kevin Costner and his wife of almost 20 years, Christine Baumgartner, according to court records filed on Tuesday.

The couple's marriage ended, and both became single. On Friday, nine months after she filed for divorce, a judgment was entered in Santa Barbara County court.

In the first months after their split, Costner and Baumgartner fought in court over child custody and support payments and appeared to be headed for a contentious trial. But they reached a settlement agreement in September that allowed them to avoid it.

The two will have joint custody of their sons, ages 16 and 15, and daughter, age 13. In September, a judge ordered Costner to pay about $63,000 per month in child support after she had sought about $175,000 per month.

Costner, 69, and Baumgartner, 48, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 and married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

It was the second marriage for Costner, the Oscar and Emmy-winning star of TV's "Yellowstone" and films including "Dances With Wolves," "The Bodyguard" and "Bull Durham."

He also has four adult children from previous relationships.