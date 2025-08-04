In a criminal case against American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, Virginia Huynh, identified as "Victim 3," who was initially scheduled to testify before withdrawing shortly before the trial, requested Combs' release on bail on Sunday.

In a letter attached to the legal filing, Huynh, also known as "Gina" and Combs' ex-girlfriend, shared her thoughts on his character and their relationship, describing it as having "ups and downs" while noting that "he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future."

She said that she believes Combs has not been violent for many years and that releasing him would allow him to support his children better, as "he has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support.”

"Granting him bond would allow him to continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court’s supervision ... Allowing him to be at home will also support the healing process for all involved,” the letter stated.

"I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or the community,” Huynh added.

Last month, a jury convicted Combs on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted him of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have resulted in decades or life imprisonment.

Huynh was identified as a person subjected to sexual coercion by Combs and expected to be a key witness, but before the trial began, prosecutors lost contact with her and her attorney, raising concerns she "may not show up” despite being under subpoena.

Combs has been held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center for 11 months. His legal team’s latest filing urges Judge Arun Subramanian to grant him release on a $50 million bond ahead of his Oct. 3 sentencing, citing "exceptional reasons.”