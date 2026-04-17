Istanbul keeps surprising me in the best way. I returned from New York filled with art, still carrying that creative high, only to realize something equally exciting is unfolding right here at home. The opening of Karaköy Palas as a permanent cultural space marks a new moment for the city’s evolving art scene. These days, I find myself paying closer attention to the creative energy rising from Türkiye and honestly, it’s a pleasure to share it. One of the most exciting recent developments comes from the Culture and Civilization Foundation (KÜME), which has just introduced a new permanent venue for art and culture in Istanbul. Located in the ever-evolving district of Karaköy, Karaköy Palas has been thoughtfully reimagined and reopened as a vibrant cultural hub. After years of serving different purposes, the building has now been transformed into a space dedicated to artistic production and interaction. Surrounded by galleries and independent creative studios, Karaköy Palas is set to become a natural meeting point for artists and audiences alike a place where ideas circulate as freely as people.

New chapter for art in Istanbul

The April 25 inauguration will be attended by Selçuk Bayraktar, chairperson of the KÜME board of trustees and Abdullah Eren, chairperson of the board. On this occasion, the ArtıKÜME 2025 selection and the introductory exhibition of the ODAK project will be presented to the public for the first time in full. The inaugural output of the ArtıKÜME Art Support Program, the ArtıKÜME 2025 selection brings together work by 25 artists and students across a range of disciplines. Launched in March 2025, the program explores the reinterpretation of cultural heritage through contemporary practice, foregrounding the dialogue between traditional and modern artistic languages. As part of the ArtıKÜME Art Support Program, artist Muharrem Dalhan is preparing to meet audiences with his work titled “Untitled,” offering a compelling glimpse into his evolving artistic language and creative exploration.

Following a comprehensive repurposing process led by KÜME, Karaköy Palas returns to Istanbul’s cultural landscape as a dedicated venue for artistic production and exchange. Situated in Beyoğlu’s Karaköy district, an area long defined by its concentration of independent galleries and creative spaces, the building has been reimagined to serve as a permanent institutional home for culture and the arts. The venue will open its doors to the public on April 26, the day following the inauguration.

This is where initiatives like the Culture and Civilization Foundation (KÜME) offer a different vision. Through platforms such as Küme Atölye, the foundation approaches interdisciplinary art and design education as a unified blend of theory and practice – aiming to develop critical thinking, creative production and expressive skills and to make them accessible for public benefit. It represents a shift from passive consumption to active creation. Ultimately, the Culture and Civilization Foundation was established to foster intellectual and artistic works inspired by our core values, works that respond to the challenges of today while illuminating the future.