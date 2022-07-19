Europe's first 'Bunny Cafe' opens doors in Poland's Krakow

Europe's first "Bunny Cafe," opened by entrepreneur Natalia Orlinska in the country's historic former capital, Krakow, welcomes visitors.
The Bunny Cafe, Europe's first rabbit-themed coffee establishment, welcomes its guests behind a pink fence in a 100-square-meter (1,076.39-square-foot) area with delicious vegan food and coffee varieties. In the cafe, which is home to 12 rabbits, visitors also have the chance to play with the bunnies, but only if they follow certain rules, Krakow, Poland, July 14, 2022.
