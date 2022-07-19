Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Europe's first 'Bunny Cafe' opens doors in Poland's Krakow

by Anadolu Agency Jul 19, 2022 6:22 pm +03 +03:00

Europe's first "Bunny Cafe," opened by entrepreneur Natalia Orlinska in the country's historic former capital, Krakow, welcomes visitors.

The Bunny Cafe, Europe's first rabbit-themed coffee establishment, welcomes its guests behind a pink fence in a 100-square-meter (1,076.39-square-foot) area with delicious vegan food and coffee varieties. In the cafe, which is home to 12 rabbits, visitors also have the chance to play with the bunnies, but only if they follow certain rules, Krakow, Poland, July 14, 2022.

AA

The view of the shopfront outside the "Bunny Cafe," July 14, 2022.

AA

One of the bunnies waiting for guests, July 14, 2022.

AA

Two residents of the "Bunny Cafe" going about their business, July 14, 2022.

AA

Cafe owner Natalia Orlinska (C) feeding one of her bunnies in the "Bunny Cafe," July 14, 2022.

AA

An extraordinarily cute bunny at the cafe, July 14, 2022.

AA

A bunny standing on its hind legs at the cafe, July 14, 2022.

AA

Natalia Orlinska (L) with two of her bunnies in the "Bunny Cafe," July 14, 2022.

Guests at the "Bunny Cafe" enjoying beverages, July 14, 2022.

AA

More residents at the "Bunny Cafe," July 14, 2022.

AA

Guests enjoying their coffees, while the resident bunnies play in the background, July 14, 2022.

AA

The cafe owner and a bunny, July 14, 2022.

AA

Where the bunnies sleep in the "Bunny Cafe," July 14, 2022.

AA

Two guests with bunny ears taking a selfie at the cafe, July 14, 2022.

AA

A bunny strategically looks out of his box through a bunny-shaped gap, July 14, 2022.

AA

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.