Lacivert Magazine, in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), expands its international reach with engaging events across Europe, sponsored by Türkiye's Vakıfbank. As part of the "International Encounters," from Paris to Nimes, discussions featuring prominent figures like comedian Doğu Demirkol and chef Çiğdem Seferoğlu, fostered cultural exchange and community dialogue, drawing significant interest from both Turkish citizens and local communities.

The Paris leg of the event, aimed at fostering awareness of topics relevant to society by bringing together Turkish citizens abroad, received significant interest from participants. Alongside guests from Türkiye, professor Şeref Ateş and Selin Aydın, the Yunus Emre Institute Paris coordinator, also attended the event.

During the event moderated by Funda Karayel, Doğu Demirkol shared his journey into stand-up comedy and discussed his experiences in cinema and comedy with the participants. Following his speech, Demirkol answered guests' questions.

Turks in Nimes

Meanwhile, in Nimes, Turkish citizens gathered alongside Marseille's Turkish Consul General Sait Evren Güner, consulate staff and members of the Nimes French-Turkish Cultural Association. Mustafa Akar, publishing director of Lacivert Magazine, articulated the significance of these international meetings, emphasizing their role in strengthening bonds with Turkish citizens abroad and fostering shared interests.

Daily Sabah Editor-in-Chief Ibrahim Altay underscored the vital role of Turks abroad in preserving Turkish traditions, praising the efforts of organizations like the Nimes French-Turkish Cultural Association. Tarık Tufan and clinical psychologist Beyhan Budak delivered inspiring speeches, encouraging young Turks to uphold their cultural heritage and navigate life's challenges with resilience and determination.