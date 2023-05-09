The largest art museum in the western U.S., Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) is featuring six artworks by female Turkish artists in the latest exhibition themed, "Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond."

The exhibition, which consists of 75 works by 42 female artists from an array of geographical locations, from Asia to Africa, includes works by contemporary artists such as Kezban Arca Batıbeki's "Feud, 2020," Azade Köker's "Dekonstuktion (Venus)," Inci Eviner's "Harem," Ayşe & Ece Ege of Dice Kayek's "Harem," Gülay Semercioğlu's "The Flower Inside Me" and "The Red Seed" are being showcased and appreciated by art lovers in California.

Kezban Arca Batıbeki poses with her work "Feud, 2020" currently displayed in LACMA, California, U.S., May 4, 2023. (Photo courtesy of BASE)

Exhibition curator, Linda Komaroff, who is also the head of LACMA's Department of Islamic Art said, "Each work in our exhibition, which includes artists from different generations and disciplines, highlights the personal concerns of participating artists and the geography they represent, along with social and political transformations while carrying them to a universal dimension through art. Every artist who expresses herself also supports and empowers women around the world and enables them to be in places they deserve."

LACMA museum director Micheal Goven emphasized the significance of the exhibition and said: "LACMA houses the largest collection of artists from the Middle East and surrounding countries. The works that will be included in the exhibition and newly added to our collection offer us new perspectives in the field of women's art in the region. We find the exhibition extremely beneficial for Los Angeles and its vicinity."