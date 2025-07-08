American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, known for her cinematic music style and sorrowful themes, has spoken out in support of Palestine during the ongoing crisis.

The well-known singer said that she prays for Palestine every day during Israel’s attacks and that peace is her greatest wish.

Lana Del Rey drew a lot of attention when she expressed her support for Palestine in a comment on an Instagram post she shared.

Del Rey said she has been closely following the attacks, adding, "And yes of course we pray for Palestine every day. I wish for peace between all nations and am constantly up on all of the news between the Israel Palestine conflict."

The artist added, "I was very hopeful when we were getting close to a peace treaty. And that was my greatest wish as I’ve watched the news unfold from a far" and emphasized that it is "hard to watch" the deaths of innocent people in the attacks.

Del Rey said, "It’s always difficult to watch any innocent victims killed by crimes of war." She also expressed hope for a cease-fire.