Wildfire, floods and lightening: Weekly top photos

A forest fire in the village of Gouves on Greece's Evia (Euboea) island, Aug. 10, 2021. Nearly 900 firefighters, reinforced overnight with fresh arrivals from abroad, were deployed on the country's second-largest island as major towns and resorts remained under threat from a fire that has been burning for eight days.
Pink liquid waste from the Durli Leathers S.A. tannery sits in a deposit dug into an open field in Paraguari, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2021, on the day the Environment Ministry stopped its operations. Nearby landowners fear that once it rains, the liquid will contaminate the streams that drain into Lake Ypoa, and suspect the deaths of eight cattle with bloody diarrhea were caused by drinking water near this deposit.
