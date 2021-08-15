Daily Sabah logo

Wildfire, floods and lightening: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Aug 15, 2021 1:48 pm +03 +03:00

Children pour water after a forest fire near the village of Kastri on Evia (Euboea) island, Greece, Aug. 10, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Aerial view of Kastamonu's Bozkurt district in Turkey's northern Black Sea region after a major flood swept across several cities, Aug. 12, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

Lightning illuminates the night sky during heavy rainfall in Tunceli, Turkey Aug. 10, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A forest fire in the village of Gouves on Greece's Evia (Euboea) island, Aug. 10, 2021. Nearly 900 firefighters, reinforced overnight with fresh arrivals from abroad, were deployed on the country's second-largest island as major towns and resorts remained under threat from a fire that has been burning for eight days.

(AFP Photo)

Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, spews ash and lava as seen from Sleman in Yogyakarta, Aug. 11, 2021.

People walk during sunset at Kuta beach near Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, Aug. 11, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Pink liquid waste from the Durli Leathers S.A. tannery sits in a deposit dug into an open field in Paraguari, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2021, on the day the Environment Ministry stopped its operations. Nearby landowners fear that once it rains, the liquid will contaminate the streams that drain into Lake Ypoa, and suspect the deaths of eight cattle with bloody diarrhea were caused by drinking water near this deposit.

(AP Photo)

A meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 10, 2021

(AFP Photo/NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Seals crawl into the water from the eastern tip of the island of Juist, Germany, Aug. 13, 2021. The three young seals "Max," "Martin" and "Sixtyfour" were released back into the wild by the seal breeding station in Norddeich.

(AP Photo)

Muddy water flows through Turkey's Kastamonu after heavy rainfall caused floods and landslides in the northern Black Sea region, Aug. 12, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

A man rides his bike on a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A crescent moon is seen over Istanbul with the Maiden Tower in focus and the illuminated Galata Tower in the background, Aug. 10, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Plumes of smoke rise into the sky after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel in Kandahar, Afghanistan, southwest of Kabul, Aug. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

