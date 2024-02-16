The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet's (IDOB) opera "Maometto II," ("Mehmed II"), which will have its premiere at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Feb. 24, is among the most important operas related to Turks. It was written by Gioachino Rossini, one of the most important composers of the romantic period of opera literature, and librettist Cesare della Valle.

Considered as Rossini's most innovative and ambitious opera, the work has a rich orchestration. In its carefully planned yet complex dramatic structure, it carries elements of melodrama such as political intrigue, conspiracy and tragedy. In the background of a love story set in Venice, the heroic conflict between two enemies turns into the drama of an impossible love.

This two-act opera, which premiered on Dec. 3, 1820, at the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, tells the story of Anna, who falls in love with Mehmed II, the seventh sultan of the Ottoman Empire and the conqueror of Istanbul, during the siege of the island of Negroponte (Euboea) under Venetian rule. Anna from Venice, who falls in love with Mehmed II without knowing his true identity, is torn between her loyalty to her father and country, and her love for Mehmed II.

The work, which made its Turkish premiere in Turkish in 1990 will be performed again in its original language after 34 years in Turkish.

The orchestra conductor of this great work is Alessandro de Marchi, a world-renowned Italian orchestra conductor who has conducted orchestras of the world's most prestigious opera houses and has made significant recordings of important opera records on labels such as Opus, Naive, Hyperion and Sony. He has mastered the genre of baroque music and the geniuses of bel canto music. The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra is under the direction of Maestro Alessandro De Marchi and Zdravko Lazarov, the most valuable opera and ballet conductors of the IDOB.

The staging of the work belongs to a director with a rich repertoire, Renato Bonajuto, who gained worldwide fame with many successful works staged on the world's most important opera stages such as Teatro Regio di Parma, Teatro Lirico di Cagliari and Teatro Coccia. He has staged "Prima la Musica e Poi Le Parole," "Der Schauspieldirektor" and "Falstaff" operas at the IDOB.

The set design of the work is by Zeki Sarayoğlu, the costume design is by Gizem Betil and the lighting design is by Ahmet Defne. IDOB is conducted by Paolo Villa. The choreography in the work is signed by Nil Berkan.

Burak Bilgili and Doğukan Özkan play the role of Mehmed II. Dilruba Bilgi and Gülbin Günay play Anna.