Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London is hosting the "Arts & Culture Lecture" series with prominent names in their field.

This week's series welcomed Sir Terence Clark, who served in the British Diplomatic Service in the Middle East, with his talk “The Evolution of the Saluki or Tazı as an Enduring Part of the Cultural Heritage of the Middle East.”

In this particular talk, Sir Terence Clark focused on the importance of Salukis, namely the Saluki hunting hound, as a unique part of the Middle Eastern cultural heritage that uniquely links the prehistoric past with the present day in an unbroken continuum.

Focusing on the physical features of the Salukis during the first parts of his talk, Sir Terence Clark explained how Salukis, as a rare hunting hound in the Middle Eastern context, might look quite different from the image of the Saluki in the west with its tall, elegant frame and generously feathered or long-haired ears and tail. He claimed that the native Saluki has much less feathering or is entirely smooth or shorthaired and of smaller stature, often with cropped ears and henna-stained feet to prevent damage while hunting as it is a working hound that has been bred for millennia primarily for coursing gazelle and deer over open terrain.

Demonstrating example pictures of Salukis in their natural habitat in Mesopotamia, Sir Terence Clark pointed out that although staining feet and tails of Salukis with henna was already a custom over 500 years old, the emergence of it as a hunting hound in history goes back much farther into the cradle of civilization in Mesopotamia.

He also discussed what makes a mere dog so unique, particularly in a Middle Eastern context where dogs, in general, are shunned. He suggested that history shows that the Saluki is no ordinary dog, and it should never be referred to as Kalb, which means dog in Arabic, but instead, it should only be referred to as “Saluki” or “al-Hurr,” which means “The Free” or “The Noble One.” He stressed that this special status is not of recent origin, as the Saluki has played a special role in Middle Eastern societies for millennia. It was even referred to as “The Companion of Kings,” as it was so often portrayed in the company of rulers across the region either beside an Egyptian pharaoh or an Ottoman Sultan.

Sir Terence Clark analyzed the examples of various Saluki skeletons found in Mesopotamia and the Middle East by using the accounts of archaeologists from different eras. He gave examples of the representation of Salukis in the prehistoric period as a prominent symbol depicted on wall paintings or various artifacts such as painted pottery pieces. He also talked about the oldest representations of the Saluki type of hunting hound on impression seals as described by the excavators, and the Saluki figurines dating nearly 6,000 B.C.

Elaborating on the Saluki records in history, Sir Terence discussed the vibrant interest of the Romans who were also equally fond of hunting with Salukis and represented them often in their mosaics all over the Middle East and North Africa. He suggested that the Saluki record is then carried on by the pre-Islamic poets of the Arabian Peninsula, as poetry has always been an important part of Arabic culture. In this regard, Sir Terence Clark gave examples of how the Salukis were mentioned in prominent literary works such as the prominent qasidas (poetry) of the great poets in the pre-Islamic era and during the late sixth century. Through a careful reading of these poems and medieval manuscripts in which Salukis are illustrated, Sir Terence systematically explored the origin of Salukis and highlighted the similarities between how they are presented in the past and the present.

Sir Terence concluded his speech by stating that, despite the injunction on Muslims not to handle dogs, which are generally regarded as najas or unclean unless spiritually cleansing themselves afterward, an exception was made for the Salukis from the beginning of Islam. He stated that the evidence for this can be found in the Quran and Hadith, or sayings attributed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Overall, Sir Terence Clark illustrated how the tradition of owning Saluki-like hunting hounds has managed to survive many upheavals that have beset the areas over the centuries, and that it continues to experience an extraordinary revival in some regions today. Its unique place in the Middle East's cultural heritage remains assured.