photogallery

Turkey marks Republic Day amid pandemic

by DAILY SABAH Oct 29, 2020 4:33 pm +03 +03:00

Turkey marks the 97th anniversary of its transition to a republic on Thursday with the annual commemorations of the patriotic spirit that paved the way for a new country, amid extra measures against the pandemic.

Children play wearing masks with flags handed out in the western province of Kırklareli, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.

(AA Photo)

Across the country, streets were adorned with Turkish flags and ceremonies were held in every city and town.

The classic car association of Kadıköy formed a convoy celebrating the 97th anniversary of the republic, Kadıköy district, Istanbul, Oct. 29, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

Donning masks and respecting social distancing under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Turkish public marked the 97th anniversary of the country's declaration of sovereignty following its War of Independence.

Hot air balloons take flight adorned with Turkish flags in Cappadocia, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.

(AA Photo)

Sailboats don the Turkish flag during the 4th day of the 31st International Marmaris Race in the western province Muğla, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.

(AA Photo)

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was the country’s first president and commander during the War of Independence.

Divers celebrate the holiday by presenting a giant Atatürk poster underwater, Antalya, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

A group that participated in the "Republic Climb" on Mount Paladöken to commemorate the holiday display giant symbols of Turkey and Atatürk in the northeastern province of Erzurum, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

The locally manufactured TCG Kınalıada corvette anchored offshore to commemorate the nation's 97th anniversary, Antalya, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

Some 50 sailboats donned the Turkish flag and executed a parade to traditional marching songs in Kaş district, Antalya, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.

(AA Photo)

(DHA Photo)

Horse races were organized to commemorate the 97th anniversary of the republic, in the northern province of Trabzon, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.

(IHA Photo)

A ceremony held in the eastern Ağrı province, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.

(IHA Photo)

A large convoy of motorcycles crosses the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge to mark Republic Day, Istanbul, Oct. 29, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

A parade marches from the Turkish Parliament to the first parliament in to commemorate the 97th anniversary of the republic, Ulus, Ankara, Oct. 29, 2020.

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(Not pictured) President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accompanied by government ministers and opposition leaders, paid a visit to Anıtkabir, Atatürk's mausoleum, in the capital where he laid a wreath on the founder's grave, Ankara, Oct. 29, 2020.

(AA Photo)

Buildings in Levent and Maslak fly the Turkish flag to commemorate the Republic Day holiday, Istanbul, Oct. 29, 2020.

(AA Photo)

