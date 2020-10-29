Turkey marks Republic Day amid pandemic

Turkey marks the 97th anniversary of its transition to a republic on Thursday with the annual commemorations of the patriotic spirit that paved the way for a new country, amid extra measures against the pandemic.
Children play wearing masks with flags handed out in the western province of Kırklareli, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.
Donning masks and respecting social distancing under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Turkish public marked the 97th anniversary of the country's declaration of sovereignty following its War of Independence.
Hot air balloons take flight adorned with Turkish flags in Cappadocia, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2020.
