Calligraphy artist and painter Etem Çalışkan, who was awarded the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Prize, was laid to rest on his final journey.

Best known for writing "Atatürk's Address to Turkish Youth" and the "Independence March," both of which are included in textbooks, Çalışkan was also the artist behind the famous portrait and stylized signature of Atatürk. A ceremony was held for him at Levent Afet Yolal Mosque.

The funeral was attended by his family, friends and numerous prominent figures from the arts and academia. After the funeral prayer, Çalışkan, who was 97 when he passed away, was sent to Mersin for burial

His memory lives on

Journalist Mehmet Nuri Yardım, who attended the funeral, described Çalışkan as an exceptional painter, calligrapher, graphic artist and all-around artist. He emphasized: "In my eyes and heart, he was a true friend. His friendships were strong, good and solid. He dedicated his life to Turkish art, painting and monumental personalities. He wrote the Quran in calligraphy in a completely new style, making him a role model for younger generations."

Yardım also highlighted that Çalışkan was a master who brought the beauty of the past into the present with his art, saying: "Etem Çalışkan will never be forgotten. He was, in Yahya Kemal's words, ‘a future rooted in the past.' His roots were in the past, but his art reached into the future. His memory will never fade. He had almost a century of life, and until the last years of his life, he tried to inspire and teach art to the youth."

Yardım continued, emphasizing Çalışkan’s exemplary character: "He was giving courses in Fatih and educating young people. I know many youngsters who benefited from him. These young people will follow the path he paved in fine arts and create lasting works for the future. Our hope, faith and prayer are that more artists like Etem Çalışkan emerge and carry our magnificent art, culture and civilization to future generations."

Such individuals are rare

Journalist Seraceddin Zıddıoğlu, who worked with Çalışkan, also spoke about the artist’s remarkable qualities. He recalled: "It took him a month and a half to complete the portrait of Atatürk. We would go to watch him while he worked. Abdi Ipekçi would also visit and ask when it would be finished. Future generations should take him as an example. Etem Çalışkan was meticulous when working, not distracted by anything around him. I wish young people could see him working. They would feel the color and emotion in his work. He was a great name. He also wrote my wedding invitation by hand, which I still keep."

Journalist Metin Özyıldırım, who worked with Çalışkan for many years, shared: "Etem Çalışkan was known as the painter of Atatürk. He was an artist who used the charcoal line very well. He made many beautiful friendships. There is no beauty in death. Unfortunately, we had to face that painful moment. People like him are hard to come by."