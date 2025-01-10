Former One Direction star Liam Payne’s medical cause of death has been confirmed in a U.K. inquest as "polytrauma.”

A hearing, which Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court in southern England said was held on Dec. 17, was told it may take "some time” to ascertain exactly how the 31-year-old died. The details were only published on Wednesday.

Five people have been charged over Payne’s death after he fell from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The hotel’s manager, a receptionist and a friend of Payne have been charged with manslaughter, Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office previously said in a statement.

They are reported to be hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi and Payne’s friend Roger Nores.

Two others, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, have been charged with supplying cocaine.

The inquest into Payne’s death in the U.K. has been adjourned until a pre-inquest review on Nov. 6, the coroner’s court said. Inquests happen in Britain when people die of unexplained circumstances, even outside the country.

His medical cause of death was confirmed by Dr. Roberto Victor Cohen as "polytrauma,” meaning multiple traumatic injuries.

Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said during the hearing: "Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam’s death, over which I have no legal jurisdiction, it is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time through the formal channel of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.”

Payne’s funeral in November was attended by fellow singer Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of his son Bear and fellow One Direction stars Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, along with his family and friends.