The “Denktaş in London” exhibition, featuring photographs of the founding president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Rauf Denktaş, and his personal reflections on Cyprus' history and his own life, was opened to the public in London.

The exhibition, hosted at the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in London, was inaugurated with a ceremony attended by Türkiye’s London Ambassador Osman Koray Ertaş, TRNC representative in London, Çimen Keskin, YEE London Director Mehmet Karakuş, curators Mine Kar and Cem Kar, and other distinguished guests.

In his speech at the opening on Saturday, Ambassador Ertaş highlighted the significance of the exhibition, emphasizing the effort involved in showcasing not just the life of a leader dedicated to his country, but also that of a man of grace, a peacemaker and an individual whose life was centered on human values. "Here, we are not just seeing the life of a leader who devoted himself to his country, but also the life of an elegant gentleman, a man of peace and a person who deeply valued human emotions," Ertaş said.

Ertaş also noted that Denktaş, who had fought for his country on all fronts, was an inspiring figure not only for the Turkish Cypriots but for millions of Turks worldwide. He recalled Denktaş's impactful speech before the United Nations Security Council in 1983, which he said served as an important lesson for Turkish diplomats.

Keskin also praised Denktaş's historical legacy, describing him as a lawyer, politician and diplomat who dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, equality and freedom for the Turkish Cypriot people. "Denktaş was a person who earned the respect of everyone," Keskin said. "This exhibition tells the story of the Turkish Cypriot people's struggle for freedom and independence."

Keskin also read a message sent by Denktaş's son, Serdar Denktaş, the former TRNC foreign minister, who could not attend the event.

Karakuş noted that the exhibition also highlighted Denktaş’s artistic side. "As an institution promoting Turkish culture, art and history, we are proud to host this exhibition," he said.

The exhibition includes a selection of 250 photographs from Denktaş’s personal archive of nearly 50,000 photos. In addition to the photographs, the exhibition features Denktaş’s own words reflecting on those moments. The exhibition is also accessible online for virtual viewing.

Among the displays are photographs taken by Denktaş himself, providing a personal insight into Cyprus' history.

The exhibition will be open at the Yunus Emre Institute in London until Nov. 30, 2024, and can be visited weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.