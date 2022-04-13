Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Inside besieged Mariupol

by agencies Apr 13, 2022 1:21 pm +03 +03:00

People pass by a Russian soldier in central Mariupol on April 12, 2022, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, while Russia's president makes a defiant case for the war on Russia's neighbor. This picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military.

(AFP Photo)

A Russian national flag flies in front of destroyed buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine on April 12, 2022, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, and Russia's president makes a defiant case for the war on Russia's neighbor.

(AFP Photo)

A woman talks to a Russian soldier as people wait in line at a food distribution organized by the Russian army and volunteers in Mariupol, Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A woman holds and kisses a child next to Russian soldiers in a street of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A woman holds bread as people wait in line at a food distribution organized by the Russian army and volunteers in Mariupol, Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A dog crosses a street of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Teacher Alla Bubela, 46, and Andriy Bubela, 46, a steelworker at an Azovstal plant, take shelter from shelling in the entryway of an apartment building during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man carries artificial flowers to place on a grave in a cemetery during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Service members of pro-Russian troops load ammunition into an armored personnel carrier during fighting in the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows the building of a theater destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as a word "children" in Russian is written in large white letters on the pavement, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A satellite image shows an overview of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, Ukraine, April 9, 2022.

(Reuters Photo/Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies)

Graves of civilians killed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive armored vehicles on a road outside the southern port city of Mariupol during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows the building of a theater destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents walk along a street near a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents walk near a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A resident stands with her belongings on a street near a building burned in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An armored vehicle of pro-Russian troops is seen in the street during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armored vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents carry their belongings near buildings destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view taken on April 12, 2022, shows the city of Mariupol, during Russia's military invasion launched in Ukraine.

(AFP Photo)

Emergency workers remove the debris of a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Two Russian soldiers patrol a Mariupol theater hit by a Russian airstrike on March 16, in Mariupol, April 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A Russian soldier climbs stairs at the Mariupol theater hit on March 16 by a Russian airstrike, on April 12, 2022, in Mariupol, Ukraine.

(AFP Photo)

A young man walks in a street of Mariupol on April 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

This satellite image released on April 12, 2022, by Maxar Technologies shows buildings on fire in western Mariupol, Ukraine, April 9, 2022.

(AFP Photo/Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

This picture taken from the Mariupol drama theater, hit on March 16 by a Russian airstrike, shows the central avenue of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Russian soldiers and volunteers distribute bread in Mariupol, Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.