Inside besieged Mariupol

People pass by a Russian soldier in central Mariupol on April 12, 2022, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, while Russia's president makes a defiant case for the war on Russia's neighbor. This picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military.
A Russian national flag flies in front of destroyed buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine on April 12, 2022, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, and Russia's president makes a defiant case for the war on Russia's neighbor.
