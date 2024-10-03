One of the most notable recent exhibitions in London is “Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers” at the National Gallery, running from Sept. 14 to Jan. 19, 2025. This exhibition is part of the Gallery’s 200th Anniversary Celebration and brings together some of Van Gogh’s most iconic works, including “Starry Night over the Rhone,” “Sunflowers” and “Van Gogh’s Chair.” These paintings, created during his time in the South of France, exemplify his intense emotional connection to both nature and humanity.

The exhibition delves into themes of poetry, love and human connection that permeate Van Gogh’s art. His vivid colors and expressive brushwork –particularly his signature use of yellow – reflect the passion he felt for the world around him. Visitors are invited to explore the deeper psychological and emotional dimensions of his work. Personally, Van Gogh has always been an inspiration; his vibrant color palette and the way he merges reality with his impressions resonate deeply with me. The perspective of a fashion designer on a work of art often differs from that of others, adding an intriguing layer to the appreciation of his masterpieces.

Vincent Van Gogh's work "Starry Night over the Rhone" during a preview for the exhibition "Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers" at the National Gallery, London, U.K., Sept. 9, 2024. (EPA Photo)

In addition to this captivating Van Gogh exhibition, several other remarkable shows are currently gracing London. “Yoshida: Three Generations of Japanese Printmaking” at the Dulwich Picture Gallery showcases over 75 exquisite prints by the Yoshida family. This exhibition, running until Nov. 3, highlights a variety of artistic styles, from traditional Japanese woodblock prints to contemporary installations. The works have inspired numerous Japanese designers, including Kenzo and Yohji Yamamoto.

“Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum: It Will End in Tears” at the Barbican offers a unique large-scale installation that blends elements of crime fiction and film noir. Immersive and atmospheric, this exhibition explores the narrative of a femme fatale in a fictional colonial outpost.

Vincent Van Gogh's work "Olive Grove, Saint-Remy" (1889) during a preview for the exhibition "Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers" at the National Gallery, London, U.K., Sept. 9, 2024. (EPA Photo)

“Sculpture in the City” transforms London’s Square Mile into an open-air gallery, featuring 17 sculptures from both emerging and established artists. This vibrant trail of artworks adds a striking contrast to the city’s modern business district and will be on display until Spring 2025.

“Anthony McCall: Solid Light” at Tate Modern is another fascinating exhibition that investigates the interplay of light and space in art. McCall’s immersive works utilize mist and beams of light to create interactive, almost tangible art forms, inviting visitors to engage in a captivating experience of light as sculpture.

With such a diverse range of exhibitions, London’s art scene truly offers something for everyone, from classic masterpieces to contemporary immersive experiences.

Fashion exhibitions

There are also several exciting fashion exhibitions happening in London right now.

“Naomi Campbell: Catwalk Royalty” at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) celebrates Naomi Campbell’s 40-year career. Featuring over 100 looks from top designers such as Alexander McQueen, Gianni Versace and Vivienne Westwood, the exhibition chronicles her journey from being the first Black model on the cover of Paris Vogue to her advocacy work for social change.

This exhibition highlights her rise from a teenager discovered in London to becoming one of the most iconic supermodels of all time. I feel fortunate to have heard inspiring stories from my friend, British fashion icon Pam Hogg, about Naomi’s journey. The exhibition also emphasizes Campbell’s role as a global advocate for social justice, philanthropy and diversity in the fashion industry. Visitors can view rare photographs and video clips from her catwalks, magazine covers and personal moments, providing insight into the life of a fashion legend.

“Barbie: The Exhibition” at the Design Museum celebrates 65 years of Barbie’s evolution. This vibrant exhibition highlights Barbie’s impact not only in fashion but also in architecture and design. With an array of dolls, outfits and even vehicles, it offers a colorful exploration of one of the most recognizable fashion icons. The exhibition also addresses Barbie’s influence on body image and gender roles, especially in light of the discussions sparked by the 2023 Barbie movie. It promises to be a nostalgic journey for visitors of all ages, showcasing Barbie as both a fashion icon and a reflection of changing cultural values.

These exhibitions celebrate fashion history, supermodel culture and the intersection of fashion with broader cultural and social movements.

If you're planning to explore art in London this season, these exhibitions offer a delightful mix of classical and modern art to enjoy.