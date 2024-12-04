London’s Christmas decorations in 2025 promise a festive spectacle, with various locations across the city adorned in holiday splendor. Here’s what to expect.

Oxford Street: The iconic shopping destination will illuminate with over 5,000 stars, comprising 300,000 LED bulbs, creating a unique and dazzling display. The lights are scheduled to be switched on Jan. 5, 2025.

Regent Street: Known for its "spirit of Christmas" decorations, Regent Street will feature stunning illuminations stretching from Oxford Circus to Waterloo Place, making it ideal for an evening stroll. The lights will be on daily from 2:30 p.m. to midnight through early January 2025.

Known for its "Spirit of Christmas" decorations, Regent Street will feature stunning illuminations from Oxford Circus to Waterloo Place, London, U.K., Nov. 28, 2024. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

Carnaby Street: Stepping "into the light" with an immersive installation showcasing light shows every hour from midday. This new installation takes a first-of-its-kind approach to Christmas lights in London, embodying thoughtful and contemporary design that celebrates Soho's creativity and rebellious nature. Wapping Carnaby Street in a contemporary glow, over 60,000 energy-efficient LEDs will transform the area this festive season with mesmerizing light shows for visitors to enjoy. As part of a sustainable approach to Christmas, the festive installation will return year after year with its mesmerizing glow.

Covent Garden: The historic market will be adorned with festive decorations, including a towering Christmas tree and glittering lights, creating a magical atmosphere for visitors. The tree will be adorned with 30,000 lights, complemented by an additional 260,000 lights throughout the area. Throughout the season, various brands will host pop-up events and experiences. For instance, Jo Malone London will offer in-store festive events, including Christmas card calligraphy and cocktail masterclasses.

A decorated tree with the Cartier building in the background in London, U.K., Nov. 28, 2024. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

Trafalgar Square: Home to London’s tallest Christmas tree, a 67-foot sustainable spruce. Since 1947, the City of Oslo has gifted London a magnificent Norwegian spruce as a token of gratitude for Britain’s support during World War II. The tree stands prominently in Trafalgar Square, adorned with traditional Norwegian decorations. Various choirs will perform carols beneath the Christmas tree.

London’s Christmas window displays are a beloved tradition, with major retailers unveiling elaborate decorations that captivate both locals and visitors.

Harrods: The renowned department store is adorned with elaborate displays, including a collaboration with Loro Piana, showcasing the "Workshop of Wonders." This installation features 36 window displays along the Brompton Road façade, highlighting the journey of Loro Piana’s luxurious fibers.

Night View of Harrods with Christmas decoration in London, U.K., Dec. 8, 2012. (Shutterstock)

Selfridges: Festive window displays at the Oxford Street flagship store embrace the theme "More the Merrier!" These vibrant installations feature 5 kilometers (3 miles) of garland, 15,000 LED lights and 36,000 baubles, creating a captivating spectacle for shoppers and passersby. The displays showcase a variety of festive scenes, including Santa Claus accompanied by his team of "Christmas Crackers," giant disco balls, and live performers, all contributing to a lively and celebratory atmosphere. The installation process involved over 100 hours of work by a dedicated team of more than 50 individuals, highlighting the artistry and creativity behind the scenes.

Fortnum & Mason: Christmas window displays under the theme "An Extraordinary Christmas." These windows feature majestic animals and birds, lush foliage, decorative borders and striking color combinations, all inspired by the store’s newly launched Christmas product packaging. A central two-window scene showcases a golden-antlered deer with delicate paper birds gathering baubles in its antlers. Other scenes include squirrels exchanging gifts under the mistletoe, a hare and mouse wrapping presents, and the iconic "crackerdile" grinning with a mouse dancing in its open jaws.

Christmas window displays under the theme "An Extraordinary Christmas" at Fortnum & Mason in London, U.K., Nov. 28, 2024. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

These enchanting displays are set against backdrops of British woodlands, creating a whimsical and festive atmosphere that embodies the spirit of the season. These festive displays, among others, will transform London into a winter wonderland, offering both residents and visitors a memorable holiday experience.