The most trusted newsperson in the United States is returning to the small screen in just a month's time. Yes, Jon Stewart is back! Six years since his retirement from the satirical “The Daily Show,” Stewart's new venture finally received a release date as the beloved comedian prepares to grace the political satire stage once again.

Apple said on Monday that "The Problem With Jon Stewart" will launch on its Apple TV+ streaming platform on Sept. 30 and sees Stewart taking a deep dive on a single issue of national importance.

In each of the one hour episodes, Stewart, 58, will hold discussions with people affected by a particular topic and talk about "tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward," Apple said in a statement.

The show will appear every other week and will be accompanied by a weekly podcast with the same name. It will include "lots of jokes," Apple said.

Stewart was appointed the host of “The Daily Show,” back in 1999. After he joined, the show steadily gained popularity and critical acclaim

Stewart's irreverent brand of political and media satire made him a beloved figure on television with influence far beyond the 2 million to 3 million nightly audience of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. "The Daily Show" won 20 Emmy Awards during his 16-year stint as host.

Stewart developed the careers of a wide variety of comedians during his tenure, most of whom served as “fake” correspondents. Many would go on to have quite successful careers and most ended up with their shows.

These names included Steve Carrell, one of the most well-known comedic actors in Hollywood, Stephen Colbert who succeeded the iconic David Letterman as the host of “The Late Show,” John Oliver who went on to HBO for his own show, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” likewise Samantha Bee who now hosts “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Along with others like Ed Helms, Larry Wilmore, Rob Corddry and Olivia Munn.

According to The New York Times, Stewart was ranked fourth in a 2007 poll by the Pew Research Center for the People and the Press which asked Americans to name the journalist they most admired.

Thus, the fake news anchor was tied in the results with his real counterparts, namely Brian Williams and Tom Brokaw of NBC, Dan Rather of CBS and Anderson Cooper of CNN.

Stewart stepped aside in 2015 and has since made only infrequent public appearances.

He has been an outspoken advocate of first responders who became ill after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington D.C. and campaigned arduously for their health care benefits.

Last year he wrote and directed a political comedy film called "Irresistible," starring Steve Carell, that drew mixed reviews.