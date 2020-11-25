Daily Sabah logo

Turkey's mightiest mountains

Nov 25, 2020 2:59 pm +03 +03:00

Mount Ağrı

Eastern Turkey's Mount Ağrı, also known as Ararat, is the biggest mountain in the country at 5,137 meters. The national park around it gives visitors an opportunity to experience autumn and winter at the same time.

Mount Küçükağrı

The brother of Mount Ağrı is literally called "smaller Ağrı" in Turkish and is also known as Mount Sis. It has a height of 3,925 meters and is the sixth tallest mountain in Turkey.

Mount Erciyes

Mount Erciyes is located in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri and is Turkey's best ski destinations. The dormant volcano reaches a height of 3,916 meters. But it is definitely not limited to winter sports, as cyclists around the world compete to climb it.

Mount Vercenik

Part of the Kaçkar Mountains, Mount Vercenik reaches 3,711 meters above sea level.

Aladağlar

Called the Anti-Taurus Mountains, its tallest peak reached almost 4,000 meters.

Mount Davraz

Located in the southern province Isparta, Mount Davraz is another great skiing and winter sports destination.

Mount Cilo

Reaching an altitude of 4,153 meters, Mount Cilo, in the southeastern province of Hakkari, is sure to take your breath away.

Mount Tendürek

Located in the eastern provinces Van and Ağrı, Mount Tendürek reaches a height of 3,584 meters. It used to be a shield volcano with the last known eruption in 1855.

Mount Spil

Overlooking the western provinces of İzmir and Manisa, Mount Spil is surrounded by a beautiful national park.

Mount Süphan

Just north of Lake Van in eastern Turkey, the mighty Mount Süphan reaches 4,058 meters, making it the third tallest summit in Turkey.

Mount Medetsiz

Located in the southern province Mersin, Mount Medetsiz reaches a height of 3,524 meters and belongs to the Toros Mountains range.

Mount Palandöken

Located in the northeastern province Erzurum Mount Palandöken is among the best places to go skiing in Turkey. It has the highest ski resort in the country situated at almost 2,000 meters above sea level. Here you can hit the slopes for up to four months a year.

Mount Uludağ

Just 40 kilometers from the western city of Bursa, Uludağ offers great opportunities to hike and ski for those who do not have the opportunity to travel east. It is considered the highest point of the western Marmara region at 2,543 above sea level.

Mount Demirkazık

Located in central Anatolia's Niğde, it reaches an altitude of 3,756 meters.

Mount Artos

Overlooking Lake Van in eastern Turkey, Mount Artos reaches a height of 3,515 meters above sea level.

Mount Nemrut

Located in the southeastern province of Adıyaman, Mount Nemrut might not be the tallest at 2,134 meters, but it invites visitors to be in awe thanks to its mysterious limestone statues.

Mount Kaçkar

Located in the northwestern province Rize, Mount Kaçkar is the highest point of the Kaçkar Mountain range at 3,937 meters. Thousands of people visit the mountains every year to experience its breathtaking beauty.

Mount Ida

Known as Kaz Dağları in Turkish, the mountain is located between the western provinces Çanakkale and Balıkesir.

