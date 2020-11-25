Turkey's mightiest mountains

Eastern Turkey's Mount Ağrı, also known as Ararat, is the biggest mountain in the country at 5,137 meters. The national park around it gives visitors an opportunity to experience autumn and winter at the same time.
Mount Erciyes is located in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri and is Turkey's best ski destinations. The dormant volcano reaches a height of 3,916 meters. But it is definitely not limited to winter sports, as cyclists around the world compete to climb it.
Overlooking the western provinces of İzmir and Manisa, Mount Spil is surrounded by a beautiful national park.
Located in the northeastern province Erzurum Mount Palandöken is among the best places to go skiing in Turkey. It has the highest ski resort in the country situated at almost 2,000 meters above sea level. Here you can hit the slopes for up to four months a year.
Located in the southeastern province of Adıyaman, Mount Nemrut might not be the tallest at 2,134 meters, but it invites visitors to be in awe thanks to its mysterious limestone statues.
Located in the northwestern province Rize, Mount Kaçkar is the highest point of the Kaçkar Mountain range at 3,937 meters. Thousands of people visit the mountains every year to experience its breathtaking beauty.
Known as Kaz Dağları in Turkish, the mountain is located between the western provinces Çanakkale and Balıkesir.
