As in other years, 2022 brought with it remarkable moments in popular culture that will not be erased from memories easily.

A Hollywood star tarnished his image and that of the Oscars. A battered country stood up to an invader, again and again. A monarch was celebrated and mourned. Television entertainment had its usual highs and lows.

The slap

The Oscars are Hollywood’s biggest platform and Will Smith, one of its biggest stars, was expected to reign with a best-actor award for the tennis dad biopic “King Richard.” But Smith lost while winning. Angered by a joke that presenter Chris Rock made at the expense of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, he strode onstage and slapped Rock, hard, drawing gasps from the TV and theater audience. A tearful Smith made excuses during his acceptance speech that March night and issued subsequent apologies. The film academy penalized him, but the Oscar prospects of his upcoming movie, “Emancipation,” are being debated.

Depp vs Heard

Last year, Britney Spears’ bid to end her conservatorship was a mesmerizing celebrity legal battle. This year, the courtroom crossfire between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – all playing out on TV – was the main attraction. Their defamation suits put the two actors in the kind of harsh, unflattering light barred from any Hollywood set. As the exes traded allegations of assault and substance abuse, the trial became increasingly sad, seamy and inescapable. The jury’s June verdict largely favored Depp. Heard might not be the only loser, experts warned: the spectacle and its outcome could have a chilling effect on women who might press abuse claims.

Will Smith (R) hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, U.S., March 27, 2022. (AP Photo)

Ukraine bravery

Images of war are always awful, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine produced many of them. Yet the many moments of bravery shown by the Ukrainian people and their leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, changed the perception of a conflict many feared would be an ugly rout, and rallied the world to their side. Pick your moments – a woman who offered sunflower seeds to a Russian soldier so they can sprout from his pants pocket where his body falls, the defiantly profane response from Ukrainians stationed on a remote island when Russians told them to surrender, Zelenskyy’s media-savvy campaign for support. It was the stuff of heroes.

Kenobi-Vader rematch

Those who find Disney’s ever-expanding “Star Wars” universe is leaving them cold may have warmed up after the season finale of “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” The epic, roughly four-minute lightsaber battle between Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and former apprentice Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vadar (Hayden Christensen) was a fierce back-and-forth with, of course, good and evil hanging in the balance. But it was the unmasking of Vadar that sent Disney+ viewers into a stratospheric tizzy, his scarred face and psyche revealing a man beyond redemption.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, U.K., Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo)

Yellowstone

When 12.1 million people tuned in on Nov. 13 to watch the season premiere of Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone” on the otherwise invisible Paramount and some sister cable networks, it was the most-watched scripted show of the new television season. The Western is the definition of a broadly popular show, yet wasn’t on a broadcast network, which was conceived with the idea of reaching as many people as possible. You could call that a failure of imagination that typifies the decline of the networks, but the truth was they never really had a shot at “Yellowstone,” which was initially developed at HBO but went nowhere there. For every television success, people are kicking themselves because they didn’t see it coming.

Real-life crown

Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t America’s monarch, but her death in September at age 96 hit home and drew blanket coverage in the former British colony. Maybe it was “The Crown,” maybe it was her conspiratorial smile when she shared tea and secrets with Paddington Bear. Her dedication to service and a stately funeral procession with echoes of history certainly merited attention. But the catnip for TV came when brothers William and Harry and wives Kate and Meghan, any tensions publicly masked, joined to greet mourners. Princess Anne provided a memorable grace note: A deep curtsy as her mother’s coffin was carried by her.

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leaves the courtroom at the end of the day at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia, U.S., May 16, 2022. (AP Photo)

Bennifer 2.0

Jennifer Lopez ("JLo") and Ben Affleck married for the second time in just over a month. Some 18 years after the couple originally called off their wedding, the couple first wed at a chapel in Las Vegas in July and then organized a lavish ceremony at Affleck's estate.

Kim as Monroe

Reality star Kim Kardashian's attempt to make a splash at the 2022 Met Gala did not come cheap. The iconic custom-made dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 was irreparably damaged when Kardashian wore it.