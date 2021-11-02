Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Dead Sea evaporates as global warming ramps up

by reuters Nov 02, 2021 11:17 am +03 +03:00

As much as some deny the existence of global warming, the Dead Sea, like Lake Tuz in Turkey, begs to differ. The bodies of water are gradually evaporating, leaving behind nothing but dusty ground.

Visitors explore a salt formation in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The ground surrounding an abandoned date grove is damaged by sinkholes near the Dead Sea, in Ein Gedi, Israel, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors bathe in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A cracked road stands abandoned due to the phenomenon of sinkholes at the Dead Sea in Ein Gedi, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Pipes feed water into an artificial basin near the Dead Sea, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors bathe in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial picture shows land that used to be covered with Dead Sea water, near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Nov. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A mask covered in Dead Sea salt, left behind by a littering visitor, lies on the ground on the shore of the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A sinkhole lays exposed near the shore of the Dead Sea in Ein Gedi, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Sinkholes of various sizes lay exposed on the shore of the Dead Sea, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Sinkholes of various sizes lay exposed on the shore of the Dead Sea, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Sinkholes and a salt plain lay exposed, due to the reduced water level of the Dead Sea, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.