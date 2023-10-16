Citing security concerns, the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris has suddenly shut down, denying public access.

"For security reasons, the Musee du Louvre is closing its doors today, Saturday, October 14," the museum said on X.

Videos on social media showed visitors being quickly evacuated from the museum.

In a statement, Louvre spokesperson Marion Benaiteau told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they had received "a written message warning of a risk to the museum and its visitors."

In light of the warning, the museum decided "to evacuate the Louvre and close it for the day, while essential checks are carried out," she added.

Last week security was reinforced around places of worship, Jewish schools, and monuments in several cities in France, especially Paris and its suburbs, amid intense conflict between Israel and Palestine.

With an Israeli ground operation widely expected and Palestinians in northern Gaza facing orders to evacuate their homes and go south, tension is seen as reaching a new peak.

France has a large Jewish and Muslim population as well as many immigrants from majority-Muslim countries.

The Louvre boasts some of the world’s most famous artworks, including the "Venus de Milo," "Raft of the Medusa" and the "Mona Lisa."